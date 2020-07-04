8285 South Country Club Parkway

Amenities

This stunning 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom home located off a golf course in Blackstone will welcome you with 4,089 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, a pantry, an island, and granite countertops. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace, and an unfinished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 3 car garage.



Enjoy the beautiful mountain views from the patio, balcony, deck, porch, fenced yard, or garden. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails and parks. Also nearby are the many shopping/dining options of Southlands and Park Meadows. The close by Blackstone Country Club can be joined for an additional monthly fee. Travel is easy with quick access to E-470.



Nearby schools include Altitude Elementary School, Fox Ridge Middle School, and Cherokee Trail High School.



2 dogs max are welcome upon a pet deposit. Sorry, no cats.



Rent includes trash and recycling.



