Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8285 South Country Club Parkway

8285 South Country Club Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

8285 South Country Club Parkway, Aurora, CO 80016

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This stunning 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom home located off a golf course in Blackstone will welcome you with 4,089 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, a pantry, an island, and granite countertops. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace, and an unfinished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 3 car garage.

Enjoy the beautiful mountain views from the patio, balcony, deck, porch, fenced yard, or garden. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails and parks. Also nearby are the many shopping/dining options of Southlands and Park Meadows. The close by Blackstone Country Club can be joined for an additional monthly fee. Travel is easy with quick access to E-470.

Nearby schools include Altitude Elementary School, Fox Ridge Middle School, and Cherokee Trail High School.

2 dogs max are welcome upon a pet deposit. Sorry, no cats.

Rent includes trash and recycling.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to add yourself to the waitlist to be alerted when this property is ready for viewing!

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8285 South Country Club Parkway have any available units?
8285 South Country Club Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 8285 South Country Club Parkway have?
Some of 8285 South Country Club Parkway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8285 South Country Club Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
8285 South Country Club Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8285 South Country Club Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 8285 South Country Club Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 8285 South Country Club Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 8285 South Country Club Parkway offers parking.
Does 8285 South Country Club Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8285 South Country Club Parkway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8285 South Country Club Parkway have a pool?
No, 8285 South Country Club Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 8285 South Country Club Parkway have accessible units?
No, 8285 South Country Club Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 8285 South Country Club Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 8285 South Country Club Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.

