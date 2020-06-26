All apartments in Aurora
8264 S Winnipeg Ct
Last updated November 7 2019 at 6:27 AM

8264 S Winnipeg Ct

8264 South Winnipeg Court · No Longer Available
Location

8264 South Winnipeg Court, Aurora, CO 80016
Eagle Bend

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
bocce court
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
SPECIAL OFFER! $2,195 rent for a two-year lease!
THIS IS AN AGE-RESTRICTED (45+) COMMUNITY. NO CHILDREN UNDER 18.

Come see this beautiful home located in one of the most sought after locations on the 1st green in heritage eagle bend and a short walk to the community center. All appliances are included. You’ll love the covered patio with views of the golf course – perfect for an evening with friends or just a quiet cup of coffee in the morning. Be sure to tour the fabulous community amenities including the clubhouse with indoor & outdoor pools, golf course, tennis courts, bocce ball, pickle ball, and much more! Very convenient location just a few short minutes to southlands shopping and dining areas.

Pets accepted on a case-by-case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8264 S Winnipeg Ct have any available units?
8264 S Winnipeg Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 8264 S Winnipeg Ct have?
Some of 8264 S Winnipeg Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8264 S Winnipeg Ct currently offering any rent specials?
8264 S Winnipeg Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8264 S Winnipeg Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 8264 S Winnipeg Ct is pet friendly.
Does 8264 S Winnipeg Ct offer parking?
No, 8264 S Winnipeg Ct does not offer parking.
Does 8264 S Winnipeg Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8264 S Winnipeg Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8264 S Winnipeg Ct have a pool?
Yes, 8264 S Winnipeg Ct has a pool.
Does 8264 S Winnipeg Ct have accessible units?
No, 8264 S Winnipeg Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 8264 S Winnipeg Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 8264 S Winnipeg Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
