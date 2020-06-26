8264 S Winnipeg Ct

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly pool bocce court tennis court clubhouse

SPECIAL OFFER! $2,195 rent for a two-year lease!

THIS IS AN AGE-RESTRICTED (45+) COMMUNITY. NO CHILDREN UNDER 18.



Come see this beautiful home located in one of the most sought after locations on the 1st green in heritage eagle bend and a short walk to the community center. All appliances are included. You’ll love the covered patio with views of the golf course – perfect for an evening with friends or just a quiet cup of coffee in the morning. Be sure to tour the fabulous community amenities including the clubhouse with indoor & outdoor pools, golf course, tennis courts, bocce ball, pickle ball, and much more! Very convenient location just a few short minutes to southlands shopping and dining areas.



Pets accepted on a case-by-case basis.