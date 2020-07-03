All apartments in Aurora
815 Kingston St

Location

815 North Kingston Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Del Mar Parkway

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
815 Kingston St Available 06/07/19 - The kitchen is truly the heart of the home is this fresh and cute 2 bedroom ranch house. The kitchen has been remodeled with really nice counters and brand new stainless appliances, including a mounted microwave. There is a lovely eating space just outside of the kitchen, great for small gatherings, which flows nicely into the open living room.

The home has been painted in warm neutrals so your own style can really make things pop! Its just waiting for your personal touches.

Youll love the convenience of additional space in the enclosed porch, great for hobbies or storage. Your car will love the attached garage. Close to bus stops, shopping, dining, and entertainment.

(RLNE4068282)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

