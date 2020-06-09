804 Galena Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal ceiling fan fireplace extra storage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Aurora will welcome you with 1,894 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with a refrigerator, stove, and garbage disposal. Other great features of this home include an additional non conforming room, swamp cooler, ceiling fans, washer and dryer hookups, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, a finished basement with two non-conforming rooms, and an extra storage shed.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the large backyard deck or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails and many shopping/dining options.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Sorry, no utilities are included.



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.



Contact us to schedule a showing.