All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 804 Galena Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
804 Galena Street
Last updated April 8 2019 at 6:04 PM

804 Galena Street

804 Galena Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

804 Galena Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Del Mar Parkway

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
ceiling fan
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Aurora will welcome you with 1,894 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with a refrigerator, stove, and garbage disposal. Other great features of this home include an additional non conforming room, swamp cooler, ceiling fans, washer and dryer hookups, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, a finished basement with two non-conforming rooms, and an extra storage shed.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the large backyard deck or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails and many shopping/dining options.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Sorry, no utilities are included.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 804 Galena Street have any available units?
804 Galena Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 804 Galena Street have?
Some of 804 Galena Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 804 Galena Street currently offering any rent specials?
804 Galena Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 804 Galena Street pet-friendly?
No, 804 Galena Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 804 Galena Street offer parking?
No, 804 Galena Street does not offer parking.
Does 804 Galena Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 804 Galena Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 804 Galena Street have a pool?
No, 804 Galena Street does not have a pool.
Does 804 Galena Street have accessible units?
No, 804 Galena Street does not have accessible units.
Does 804 Galena Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 804 Galena Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Move Cross Country
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Grove at City Center Apartments
14304 E Tennessee Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Sonoma Resort
22159 E Ontario Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
Westridge Apartments
445 N Helena Ct
Aurora, CO 80011
Waterford at Southlands
24631 E Applewood Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
Spur at Iliff Station
2367 South Blackhawk Street
Aurora, CO 80014
Hearthstone at City Center
932 S Helena Way
Aurora, CO 80017
Carriage Green
15899 E 13th Pl
Aurora, CO 80011
Dayton Station Luxury Townhomes
3865 South Dallas Way
Aurora, CO 80014

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College