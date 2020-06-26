Amenities

780 Salem Street Available 07/08/19 Updated 4 Bedroom Ranch with Large Yard - Available Early July - 780 Salem St Aurora, CO 80011 - Available Early July



Recently remodeled, spacious 4 bed, 2 bath Ranch style house in the Hoffman Heights neighborhood in Aurora. This home comes equipped fresh paint, newer carpet, travertine tile floors, and tons of storage and space. Opening to the living room and dining room, kitchen features stainless steel appliances, and tons of natural light. Each bedroom is large and offers plenty of privacy and numerous design options. The property is rounded off with a large front yard, large driveway, and huge fenced in backyard and patio. Comes equipped with washer, dryer, and laundry room.



Super convenient, it's close to Downtown Denver and provides easy access to I-225, 6th ave, Peoria st, and numerous RTD routes. Only minutes from Anschutz Medical Campus and the Aurora Hills Golf Course. Within walking distance to Hoffman Park.



Bring your pet! $20/mo pet rent and one time $200 pet fee.



-$35 to apply per adult

-ID and verification of monthly income meeting a minimum 3x the rent amount is required to apply.

Call or email Brian to set up a showing at 303.264.7539 or brian.bellew@realatlas.com



