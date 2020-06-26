All apartments in Aurora
Last updated June 19 2019 at 10:38 AM

780 Salem Street

780 Salem Street · No Longer Available
Location

780 Salem Street, Aurora, CO 80011
Jewell Heights-Hoffman Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
780 Salem Street Available 07/08/19 Updated 4 Bedroom Ranch with Large Yard - Available Early July - 780 Salem St Aurora, CO 80011 - Available Early July

Recently remodeled, spacious 4 bed, 2 bath Ranch style house in the Hoffman Heights neighborhood in Aurora. This home comes equipped fresh paint, newer carpet, travertine tile floors, and tons of storage and space. Opening to the living room and dining room, kitchen features stainless steel appliances, and tons of natural light. Each bedroom is large and offers plenty of privacy and numerous design options. The property is rounded off with a large front yard, large driveway, and huge fenced in backyard and patio. Comes equipped with washer, dryer, and laundry room.

Super convenient, it's close to Downtown Denver and provides easy access to I-225, 6th ave, Peoria st, and numerous RTD routes. Only minutes from Anschutz Medical Campus and the Aurora Hills Golf Course. Within walking distance to Hoffman Park.

Bring your pet! $20/mo pet rent and one time $200 pet fee.

Applications are available online for your convenience!
-$35 to apply per adult
-ID and verification of monthly income meeting a minimum 3x the rent amount is required to apply.
-Please use the link below to apply:

https://areg.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=7c6f3635-a407-4735-9645-cd51eda9b9b2&source=Website

Call or email Brian to set up a showing at 303.264.7539 or brian.bellew@realatlas.com

(RLNE4937683)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 780 Salem Street have any available units?
780 Salem Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 780 Salem Street have?
Some of 780 Salem Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 780 Salem Street currently offering any rent specials?
780 Salem Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 780 Salem Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 780 Salem Street is pet friendly.
Does 780 Salem Street offer parking?
No, 780 Salem Street does not offer parking.
Does 780 Salem Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 780 Salem Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 780 Salem Street have a pool?
No, 780 Salem Street does not have a pool.
Does 780 Salem Street have accessible units?
No, 780 Salem Street does not have accessible units.
Does 780 Salem Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 780 Salem Street does not have units with dishwashers.
