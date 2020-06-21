All apartments in Aurora
7761 S Biloxi Way
7761 S Biloxi Way

7761 South Biloxi Way
Location

7761 South Biloxi Way, Aurora, CO 80016
Eagle Bend

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
garage
Available 07/01/20 Heritage Eagle Bend Townhouse - Property Id: 296089

This lovely ranch style townhome lives like a single family home but with little maintenance. Features 2 beds, 2 baths, living room, kitchen and two car attached garage. Beautiful views of the golf course off the back patio. Open floor plan, gas fireplace, furnace, A/C and ceilings fans keep this home comfortable all year round. Close to dining, shopping, entertainment and other amenities. HOA fees included. Full access to all amenities and the club house. Hurry - it won't last long. Age Restrictions 45 +, children 19 +.
Property Id 296089

(RLNE5841193)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7761 S Biloxi Way have any available units?
7761 S Biloxi Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 7761 S Biloxi Way have?
Some of 7761 S Biloxi Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7761 S Biloxi Way currently offering any rent specials?
7761 S Biloxi Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7761 S Biloxi Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 7761 S Biloxi Way is pet friendly.
Does 7761 S Biloxi Way offer parking?
Yes, 7761 S Biloxi Way does offer parking.
Does 7761 S Biloxi Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7761 S Biloxi Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7761 S Biloxi Way have a pool?
No, 7761 S Biloxi Way does not have a pool.
Does 7761 S Biloxi Way have accessible units?
No, 7761 S Biloxi Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7761 S Biloxi Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7761 S Biloxi Way has units with dishwashers.
