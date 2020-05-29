7599 S. Quatar Way

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fb14c8c037 ----
Enjoy this cozy Townhome with brand new carpet and paint throughout. Has the feel of a single family home without having to worry about taking care of a yard. Large kithchen with dining room and family room with fireplace. There is one bedroom on the main floor. Upstairs has 2 more bedrooms and open to below to make it feel spacious. Unfinsished basement is large, and great for playroom or storage. There is a sahred drive court, so safe to play on versus a street. Close to shopping and Cherry Creek Schools.
No smoking
Renters Insurance Required
Pets considered with non refundable $300 deposit.
2 Car Garage
Brand New Carpet
Central Heat & Air
Close To E470
Fridge Stove Oven Dishwasher Microwave Included
Great Location
Newly Painted
One Bedroom On Main Floor
Unfinished Basement
Washer/Dryer