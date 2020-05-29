All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 7599 S. Quatar Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
7599 S. Quatar Way
Last updated April 7 2019 at 4:08 AM

7599 S. Quatar Way

7599 South Quatar Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7599 South Quatar Way, Aurora, CO 80016
Eagle Bend

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fb14c8c037 ----
Enjoy this cozy Townhome with brand new carpet and paint throughout. Has the feel of a single family home without having to worry about taking care of a yard. Large kithchen with dining room and family room with fireplace. There is one bedroom on the main floor. Upstairs has 2 more bedrooms and open to below to make it feel spacious. Unfinsished basement is large, and great for playroom or storage. There is a sahred drive court, so safe to play on versus a street. Close to shopping and Cherry Creek Schools.

Please contact us for a showing!

No smoking
Renters Insurance Required
Pets considered with non refundable $300 deposit.

2 Car Garage
Brand New Carpet
Central Heat & Air
Close To E470
Fridge Stove Oven Dishwasher Microwave Included
Great Location
Newly Painted
One Bedroom On Main Floor
Unfinished Basement
Washer/Dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7599 S. Quatar Way have any available units?
7599 S. Quatar Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 7599 S. Quatar Way have?
Some of 7599 S. Quatar Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7599 S. Quatar Way currently offering any rent specials?
7599 S. Quatar Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7599 S. Quatar Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 7599 S. Quatar Way is pet friendly.
Does 7599 S. Quatar Way offer parking?
Yes, 7599 S. Quatar Way offers parking.
Does 7599 S. Quatar Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7599 S. Quatar Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7599 S. Quatar Way have a pool?
No, 7599 S. Quatar Way does not have a pool.
Does 7599 S. Quatar Way have accessible units?
No, 7599 S. Quatar Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7599 S. Quatar Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7599 S. Quatar Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Caliber At Cornerstar
15930 East Briarwood Circle
Aurora, CO 80016
Park Place at Exposition
10785 E Exposition Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Canyons at Saddle Rock
6850 S Versailles Way
Aurora, CO 80016
Village at City Center
14902 East Gill Avenue
Aurora, CO 80012
Crestone
10550 E Iowa Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Cambrian
15601 E Caspian Cir
Aurora, CO 80013
Copper Flats
13711 E Richthofen Cir
Aurora, CO 80011
Knollwood Apartments
15196 E Louisiana Dr
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College