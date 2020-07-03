727 Emporia Street

Amenities

This lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex will welcome you with 835 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with a refrigerator, electric stove, and a garbage disposal. Other great features of this duplex include washer and dryer in unit, ceiling fans, and a swamp cooler.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the yard, complete with a sprinkler system.



Nearby is the CommonGround Golf Course, Aurora Hills Golf Course, Denver Zoo, Denver Botanic Gardens, and multiple parks. Within walking distance is the Community College of Aurora. Travel is easy with quick access to I225.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Sorry, no utilities are included.



