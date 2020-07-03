All apartments in Aurora
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

727 Emporia Street

727 N Emporia St · No Longer Available
Location

727 N Emporia St, Aurora, CO 80010
Del Mar Parkway

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex will welcome you with 835 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with a refrigerator, electric stove, and a garbage disposal. Other great features of this duplex include washer and dryer in unit, ceiling fans, and a swamp cooler.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the yard, complete with a sprinkler system.

Nearby is the CommonGround Golf Course, Aurora Hills Golf Course, Denver Zoo, Denver Botanic Gardens, and multiple parks. Within walking distance is the Community College of Aurora. Travel is easy with quick access to I225.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Sorry, no utilities are included.

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #570750.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to add yourself to the waitlist to be alerted when this property is ready for viewing!

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 727 Emporia Street have any available units?
727 Emporia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 727 Emporia Street have?
Some of 727 Emporia Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 727 Emporia Street currently offering any rent specials?
727 Emporia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 727 Emporia Street pet-friendly?
No, 727 Emporia Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 727 Emporia Street offer parking?
No, 727 Emporia Street does not offer parking.
Does 727 Emporia Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 727 Emporia Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 727 Emporia Street have a pool?
No, 727 Emporia Street does not have a pool.
Does 727 Emporia Street have accessible units?
No, 727 Emporia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 727 Emporia Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 727 Emporia Street does not have units with dishwashers.

