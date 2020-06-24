683 S Oswego St

Ranch home with 4 Bedrooms! Cherry Creek School District! Over 1800 square feet on the main floor and still has a partial basement! Huge family room with a fireplace! Spacious kitchen and dining room as well as laundry room! There are four bedrooms! The master bedroom has a three quarter bathroom and walk in closet! There is also a full bathroom in the hall for the other three bedrooms. The garage is large enough for some storage as well as two vehicles. The backyard has a shed for storage and a covered patio.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
