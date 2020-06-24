All apartments in Aurora
683 S Oswego St
683 S Oswego St

683 S Oswego St · No Longer Available
Location

683 S Oswego St, Aurora, CO 80012
Expo Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Ranch home with 4 Bedrooms! Cherry Creek School District! Over 1800 square feet on the main floor and still has a partial basement! Huge family room with a fireplace! Spacious kitchen and dining room as well as laundry room! There are four bedrooms! The master bedroom has a three quarter bathroom and walk in closet! There is also a full bathroom in the hall for the other three bedrooms. The garage is large enough for some storage as well as two vehicles. The backyard has a shed for storage and a covered patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 683 S Oswego St have any available units?
683 S Oswego St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 683 S Oswego St have?
Some of 683 S Oswego St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 683 S Oswego St currently offering any rent specials?
683 S Oswego St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 683 S Oswego St pet-friendly?
Yes, 683 S Oswego St is pet friendly.
Does 683 S Oswego St offer parking?
Yes, 683 S Oswego St offers parking.
Does 683 S Oswego St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 683 S Oswego St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 683 S Oswego St have a pool?
No, 683 S Oswego St does not have a pool.
Does 683 S Oswego St have accessible units?
No, 683 S Oswego St does not have accessible units.
Does 683 S Oswego St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 683 S Oswego St has units with dishwashers.
