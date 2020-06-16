All apartments in Aurora
Last updated March 3 2020 at 9:51 PM

6350 South Ider Street

6350 South Ider Street · No Longer Available
Location

6350 South Ider Street, Aurora, CO 80016

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Stunning Wheatlands 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home backing up to beautiful open space. Great room with fireplace & bright, large windows with amazing view. Hardwood floors. Main floor study, kitchen with Granite, Large pantry and dining area with sliding glass doors to deck. One main floor bedroom with 3/4 bathroom with designer tile. Spacious second floor with private master retreat, 3 additional rooms and computer nook. Enjoy a morning coffee or end the day relaxing on the back patio. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6350 South Ider Street have any available units?
6350 South Ider Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 6350 South Ider Street have?
Some of 6350 South Ider Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6350 South Ider Street currently offering any rent specials?
6350 South Ider Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6350 South Ider Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6350 South Ider Street is pet friendly.
Does 6350 South Ider Street offer parking?
No, 6350 South Ider Street does not offer parking.
Does 6350 South Ider Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6350 South Ider Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6350 South Ider Street have a pool?
No, 6350 South Ider Street does not have a pool.
Does 6350 South Ider Street have accessible units?
No, 6350 South Ider Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6350 South Ider Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6350 South Ider Street does not have units with dishwashers.
