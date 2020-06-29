All apartments in Aurora
Last updated November 23 2019 at 8:24 AM

629 S Oswego St

629 South Oswego Street · No Longer Available
Location

629 South Oswego Street, Aurora, CO 80012
Expo Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Spread out in this large ranch home with brand-new beautifully updated kitchen and bathrooms. Your new home has an open floor plan with large living room, family room with fireplace, and dining room. Three bedrooms on the main floor, three bathrooms. It also features new paint and flooring throughout the main level, and washer and dryer are included. Central air conditioning. Wifi capable thermostat. Lots of storage; partially finished basement. Large front and back yard with automatic sprinkler system. Back yard has a large concrete patio accessed by sliding-glass door from the family room. Landlord provides lawn mowing during summer months. RV parking. Quiet street. Conveniently located near Alameda and Havana, this home is in the Cherry Creek School District (Highline Elementary, Prairie MS, Overland HS), near Exposition Park, and near lots of shopping (Costco, King Soopers, Safeway, Sprouts, Pacific Ocean Mart, Havana Gardens). You will have an easy commute to the University Hospital campus, Cherry Creek, Glendale, DTC, or even Downtown. Background check; application fee. No smoking, no pets, no Section 8. Tenant pays all utilities--trash, water, gas/electric, cable/internet. $2200 security deposit. Please contact us to arrange a private showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 629 S Oswego St have any available units?
629 S Oswego St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 629 S Oswego St have?
Some of 629 S Oswego St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 629 S Oswego St currently offering any rent specials?
629 S Oswego St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 629 S Oswego St pet-friendly?
No, 629 S Oswego St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 629 S Oswego St offer parking?
Yes, 629 S Oswego St offers parking.
Does 629 S Oswego St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 629 S Oswego St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 629 S Oswego St have a pool?
No, 629 S Oswego St does not have a pool.
Does 629 S Oswego St have accessible units?
No, 629 S Oswego St does not have accessible units.
Does 629 S Oswego St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 629 S Oswego St has units with dishwashers.

