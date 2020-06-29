629 S Oswego St

Amenities

Spread out in this large ranch home with brand-new beautifully updated kitchen and bathrooms. Your new home has an open floor plan with large living room, family room with fireplace, and dining room. Three bedrooms on the main floor, three bathrooms. It also features new paint and flooring throughout the main level, and washer and dryer are included. Central air conditioning. Wifi capable thermostat. Lots of storage; partially finished basement. Large front and back yard with automatic sprinkler system. Back yard has a large concrete patio accessed by sliding-glass door from the family room. Landlord provides lawn mowing during summer months. RV parking. Quiet street. Conveniently located near Alameda and Havana, this home is in the Cherry Creek School District (Highline Elementary, Prairie MS, Overland HS), near Exposition Park, and near lots of shopping (Costco, King Soopers, Safeway, Sprouts, Pacific Ocean Mart, Havana Gardens). You will have an easy commute to the University Hospital campus, Cherry Creek, Glendale, DTC, or even Downtown. Background check; application fee. No smoking, no pets, no Section 8. Tenant pays all utilities--trash, water, gas/electric, cable/internet. $2200 security deposit. Please contact us to arrange a private showing.