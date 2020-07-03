All apartments in Aurora
621 S. Fairplay Street #C
621 S. Fairplay Street #C

621 South Fairplay Street · No Longer Available
Location

621 South Fairplay Street, Aurora, CO 80012
City Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
621 S. Fairplay Street #C Available 02/06/20 Spacious 2BR, 3BTH Close to Downtown/Tech Center - Modern townhouse overlooking green space in City Center. The bright open floor plan has a large kitchen with hardwood flooring, breakfast bar, and balcony. The second floor includes a master suite, secondary bedroom with private bath, laundry with included front-load washer/dryer, and a linen closet. The master suite features his and hers closets, an en suite bathroom, featuring a jetted tub and shower. Private balcony with mountain views. The attached tandem two car garage has great additional storage space. Community amenities include full size pool and clubhouse!! The townhouse offers a three minute walk to the light rail station, close proximity to I-225, and a variety of shopping and restaurants.

Call TODAY to schedule a showing!!! (720) 357-6655

*Security Deposit - One Month's Rent*
*Pet Deposit - $500 PER PET*

Walters & Company is a Colorado Owned and Licensed Real Estate Company and Equal Opportunity Housing Provider

(RLNE2410635)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 621 S. Fairplay Street #C have any available units?
621 S. Fairplay Street #C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 621 S. Fairplay Street #C have?
Some of 621 S. Fairplay Street #C's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 621 S. Fairplay Street #C currently offering any rent specials?
621 S. Fairplay Street #C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 621 S. Fairplay Street #C pet-friendly?
Yes, 621 S. Fairplay Street #C is pet friendly.
Does 621 S. Fairplay Street #C offer parking?
Yes, 621 S. Fairplay Street #C offers parking.
Does 621 S. Fairplay Street #C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 621 S. Fairplay Street #C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 621 S. Fairplay Street #C have a pool?
Yes, 621 S. Fairplay Street #C has a pool.
Does 621 S. Fairplay Street #C have accessible units?
No, 621 S. Fairplay Street #C does not have accessible units.
Does 621 S. Fairplay Street #C have units with dishwashers?
No, 621 S. Fairplay Street #C does not have units with dishwashers.

