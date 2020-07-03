Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage

621 S. Fairplay Street #C Available 02/06/20 Spacious 2BR, 3BTH Close to Downtown/Tech Center - Modern townhouse overlooking green space in City Center. The bright open floor plan has a large kitchen with hardwood flooring, breakfast bar, and balcony. The second floor includes a master suite, secondary bedroom with private bath, laundry with included front-load washer/dryer, and a linen closet. The master suite features his and hers closets, an en suite bathroom, featuring a jetted tub and shower. Private balcony with mountain views. The attached tandem two car garage has great additional storage space. Community amenities include full size pool and clubhouse!! The townhouse offers a three minute walk to the light rail station, close proximity to I-225, and a variety of shopping and restaurants.



Call TODAY to schedule a showing!!! (720) 357-6655



*Security Deposit - One Month's Rent*

*Pet Deposit - $500 PER PET*



Walters & Company is a Colorado Owned and Licensed Real Estate Company and Equal Opportunity Housing Provider



(RLNE2410635)