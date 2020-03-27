All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 6027 S. Jamestown Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
6027 S. Jamestown Way
Last updated September 17 2019 at 8:46 AM

6027 S. Jamestown Way

6027 South Jamestown Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6027 South Jamestown Way, Aurora, CO 80016

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
ceiling fan
furnished
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Perfect view elevated above Cherry Creek Country Club looking directly out to 14,000 ft Mt Evans on the horizon. Quiet setting above all, established neighborhood in a botanic garden setting. Furnished 2+BR 3.5 bath with vaulted ceilings and a fully finished basement with 3/4 bath and loads of storage room. Attached 2-car oversized garage. Lots of natural light with large windows (Hunter Douglas shades) and skylights. All slate-grey GE appliances, new paint, new fixtures throughout, new ceiling fans, spacious patio in tranquil setting and spectacular views. Location close to Tech Center, Cherry Creek, Downtown, Cherry Creek Reservoir and park, four golf courses, five hospitals, and CU, DU, Wales and Johnson, Auraria campuses, stones throw to Cherry Creek bike path that leads throughout city and beyond. This property is close to shopping and work, but is a secluded tree-lined and walker friendly community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6027 S. Jamestown Way have any available units?
6027 S. Jamestown Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 6027 S. Jamestown Way have?
Some of 6027 S. Jamestown Way's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6027 S. Jamestown Way currently offering any rent specials?
6027 S. Jamestown Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6027 S. Jamestown Way pet-friendly?
No, 6027 S. Jamestown Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 6027 S. Jamestown Way offer parking?
Yes, 6027 S. Jamestown Way offers parking.
Does 6027 S. Jamestown Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6027 S. Jamestown Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6027 S. Jamestown Way have a pool?
No, 6027 S. Jamestown Way does not have a pool.
Does 6027 S. Jamestown Way have accessible units?
No, 6027 S. Jamestown Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6027 S. Jamestown Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 6027 S. Jamestown Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Del Arte Townhomes
11135 E Alameda Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Trailpoint on Highline
10756 E Virginia Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Canyons at Saddle Rock
6850 S Versailles Way
Aurora, CO 80016
Conifer Creek
2205 S Racine Way
Aurora, CO 80014
Spur at Iliff Station
2367 South Blackhawk Street
Aurora, CO 80014
The Richfield Apartments
2134 South Richfield Way
Aurora, CO 80013
Crossroads at City Center
15490 E Center Ave
Aurora, CO 80017
Landon Park Apartment Homes
100 S Sable Blvd
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College