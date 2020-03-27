6027 S. Jamestown Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Perfect view elevated above Cherry Creek Country Club looking directly out to 14,000 ft Mt Evans on the horizon. Quiet setting above all, established neighborhood in a botanic garden setting. Furnished 2+BR 3.5 bath with vaulted ceilings and a fully finished basement with 3/4 bath and loads of storage room. Attached 2-car oversized garage. Lots of natural light with large windows (Hunter Douglas shades) and skylights. All slate-grey GE appliances, new paint, new fixtures throughout, new ceiling fans, spacious patio in tranquil setting and spectacular views. Location close to Tech Center, Cherry Creek, Downtown, Cherry Creek Reservoir and park, four golf courses, five hospitals, and CU, DU, Wales and Johnson, Auraria campuses, stones throw to Cherry Creek bike path that leads throughout city and beyond. This property is close to shopping and work, but is a secluded tree-lined and walker friendly community.