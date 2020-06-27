574 South Joplin Street

Amenities
This lovely home has been waiting for you. Tile and carpet flooring and updated hardware are found throughout the interior. The kitchen features a kitchen island, modern, white appliances and chic, white cabinets. You'll love spending time with friends and family in the living room with a stylish fireplace. Behind the home is a large deck for relaxing and cooking out.
