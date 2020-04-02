All apartments in Aurora
525 Fulton Street
525 Fulton Street

525 Fulton Street · No Longer Available
Location

525 Fulton Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Del Mar Parkway

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Great 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Ranch Style Home, Updated Kitchen and Bath, Large Backyard! Available Now! - Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. welcomes you to this very nice 3 bedroom 1 bath Ranch style home with partial finished basement, located in the Sunnyvale community. Updated kitchen and bathroom. Kitchen appliances include: cook-top, double oven, microwave, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Tile and wood floors throughout. Whole house fan! Basement has two finished rooms and laundry hookups. Large backyard with covered patio. Very clean and well maintained. Must see! Close to shopping and restaurants, Easy Access to I-225 and Buckley Air Force Base! Prefer no pets, but may consider one small dog.

No Section 8.

Application Requirements:
640 or better credit score
No Eviction History
No Criminal History
Income equal or greater than three times the monthly rent
$50.00 Per adult Application Fee
$150.00 Lease Administration Fee

This home is professionally marketed and managed by Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company. Member - National Association of Residential Property Managers.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5326208)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 Fulton Street have any available units?
525 Fulton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 525 Fulton Street have?
Some of 525 Fulton Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 525 Fulton Street currently offering any rent specials?
525 Fulton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 Fulton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 525 Fulton Street is pet friendly.
Does 525 Fulton Street offer parking?
No, 525 Fulton Street does not offer parking.
Does 525 Fulton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 525 Fulton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 Fulton Street have a pool?
No, 525 Fulton Street does not have a pool.
Does 525 Fulton Street have accessible units?
No, 525 Fulton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 525 Fulton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 525 Fulton Street has units with dishwashers.

