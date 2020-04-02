525 Fulton Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

Great 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Ranch Style Home, Updated Kitchen and Bath, Large Backyard! Available Now! - Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. welcomes you to this very nice 3 bedroom 1 bath Ranch style home with partial finished basement, located in the Sunnyvale community. Updated kitchen and bathroom. Kitchen appliances include: cook-top, double oven, microwave, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Tile and wood floors throughout. Whole house fan! Basement has two finished rooms and laundry hookups. Large backyard with covered patio. Very clean and well maintained. Must see! Close to shopping and restaurants, Easy Access to I-225 and Buckley Air Force Base! Prefer no pets, but may consider one small dog.



No Section 8.



Application Requirements:

640 or better credit score

No Eviction History

No Criminal History

Income equal or greater than three times the monthly rent

$50.00 Per adult Application Fee

$150.00 Lease Administration Fee



This home is professionally marketed and managed by Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company. Member - National Association of Residential Property Managers.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5326208)