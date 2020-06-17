All apartments in Aurora
Last updated June 29 2019

4915 S. Elk St.

4915 South Elk Street · No Longer Available
Location

4915 South Elk Street, Aurora, CO 80016

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a5105e5076 ---- Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2328 square foot home in Aurora. Inside features include Bonus Loft, Hard Wood Floors, Carpeted floors, Kitchen Island, Open Floor Plan, Vaulted Ceilings, Private Master Bedroom with Private Bathroom, Washer/Dryer Hookups and Central A/C. Nice fenced in Backyard that backs up to Open space. Great location close to Restaurants, Shopping, Trails and much more. Pets are allowed at the owner\'s discretion with an additional deposit and references however, no dogs of an aggressive breed. The list of aggressive breeds can be found on our website at the following link: . We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property before applying. If you are applying for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied. IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered. For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com Central A/C Fenced Backyard Gas Fireplace Stove Washer/Dryer Hookup

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4915 S. Elk St. have any available units?
4915 S. Elk St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 4915 S. Elk St. have?
Some of 4915 S. Elk St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4915 S. Elk St. currently offering any rent specials?
4915 S. Elk St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4915 S. Elk St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4915 S. Elk St. is pet friendly.
Does 4915 S. Elk St. offer parking?
No, 4915 S. Elk St. does not offer parking.
Does 4915 S. Elk St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4915 S. Elk St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4915 S. Elk St. have a pool?
No, 4915 S. Elk St. does not have a pool.
Does 4915 S. Elk St. have accessible units?
No, 4915 S. Elk St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4915 S. Elk St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4915 S. Elk St. does not have units with dishwashers.

