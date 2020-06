Amenities

patio / balcony dogs allowed garage fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

4821 S. Tower Way Available 07/01/20 Beautifully Cared for 3 Bed/4 bath House - Welcome Home to this beautiful home! The yard and garden are professionally maintained and that is included. This home backs up to a beautiful natural open space. With a private patio and deck to entertain out back and walking trail behind!

As you enter the front door, you are welcomed with vaulted ceilings and a formal living and dining area.

Kitchen is open floor plan to the family room where the fireplace is located. 1 Powder room on the main level as well as laundry.

Upstairs has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths including the master suite

Finished basement provides for additional entertaining and a full bath as well.

Newer carpet throughout and neutral wall colors make this home MOVE IN READY.

Attached 2 car garage and ample storage too.

Rent includes the gardener!

Dogs okay. CALL TODAY FOR A SHOWING!



(RLNE2459596)