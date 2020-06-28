4662 South Fraser Circle

Amenities

4662 S Fraser Cir Unit D2 Bedrooms, 2.5 BathroomSpacious 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom town home in great secure part of town. Over-sized Master has Full Bath, generous closets. Second Bedroom has a Full Bath too.Sunny Townhome with Fireplace in Living Room. $1,595 Rent, $1,600 Deposit With 1 Year Lease Or Longer*** NO SMOKING ****** NO PETS ****** NO VOUCHERS ***Call Or Text To Schedule Showing: 720-446-7368To set a showing online with one of our agents use the following link:showdigs.co/vxfy Vaulted Ceilings through out upstairs. All appliances include Washer/Dryer. Private Fenced Patio with Storage Shed backs to Green Belt.Woodgate North neighborhood is comfortably positioned off the beaten path, yet, centrally located. Close to any of the major transit systems available to you, and get around the metropolitan area within 15 minutes - Denver International Airport, Denver Tech Center, Cherry Creek, and Downtown Denver.

