All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 4662 South Fraser Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
4662 South Fraser Circle
Last updated October 22 2019 at 10:41 PM

4662 South Fraser Circle

4662 South Fraser Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4662 South Fraser Circle, Aurora, CO 80015
Shenandoah

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
4662 S Fraser Cir Unit D2 Bedrooms, 2.5 BathroomSpacious 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom town home in great secure part of town. Over-sized Master has Full Bath, generous closets. Second Bedroom has a Full Bath too.Sunny Townhome with Fireplace in Living Room. $1,595 Rent, $1,600 Deposit With 1 Year Lease Or Longer*** NO SMOKING ****** NO PETS ****** NO VOUCHERS ***Call Or Text To Schedule Showing: 720-446-7368To set a showing online with one of our agents use the following link:showdigs.co/vxfy Vaulted Ceilings through out upstairs. All appliances include Washer/Dryer. Private Fenced Patio with Storage Shed backs to Green Belt.Woodgate North neighborhood is comfortably positioned off the beaten path, yet, centrally located. Close to any of the major transit systems available to you, and get around the metropolitan area within 15 minutes - Denver International Airport, Denver Tech Center, Cherry Creek, and Downtown Denver.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4662 South Fraser Circle have any available units?
4662 South Fraser Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 4662 South Fraser Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4662 South Fraser Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4662 South Fraser Circle pet-friendly?
No, 4662 South Fraser Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 4662 South Fraser Circle offer parking?
No, 4662 South Fraser Circle does not offer parking.
Does 4662 South Fraser Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4662 South Fraser Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4662 South Fraser Circle have a pool?
No, 4662 South Fraser Circle does not have a pool.
Does 4662 South Fraser Circle have accessible units?
No, 4662 South Fraser Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4662 South Fraser Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 4662 South Fraser Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4662 South Fraser Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 4662 South Fraser Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fitz on 14th
13686 E 14th Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
Caliber At Cornerstar
15930 East Briarwood Circle
Aurora, CO 80016
Aspenwood Apartments
572 Potomac St
Aurora, CO 80011
Canyons at Saddle Rock
6850 S Versailles Way
Aurora, CO 80016
Sonoma Resort
22159 E Ontario Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
The Preserve at City Center
1098 S Evanston Way
Aurora, CO 80012
Stone Cliff
17886 E Greenwood Dr
Aurora, CO 80013
Knollwood Apartments
15196 E Louisiana Dr
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College