4603 S Abilene Cir

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage guest parking hot tub media room

Beautiful Townhome with Panoramic Mountain Views - Property Id: 167467



NO PETS. Beautiful executive 3BR/2.5BA/3073SF townhome with two decks overlooking Cherry Creek State Lake/Park and panoramic mountain views from Pikes Peak to Longs Peak. Exceptionally clean with an open floor plan, floor to ceiling windows, stunning hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, attached two car garage, central a/c, plenty of storage space, shared yard, guest parking and more. The main floor has a great room with gas fireplace, living room, dining room and kitchen. Upstairs is the Master Suite with private deck and 5-Piece bathroom with Jetted Tub, two large bedrooms and second full bathroom. The finished basement has a second living room plus a home theater/media room. Park Place Villas is a scenic and peaceful neighborhood with a community Pool and Hot Tub, biking trails, wildlife and close to the transportation, restaurants, shopping and only seven miles to DTC. The HOA fees and trash removal are included in the rent, tenant pays water, sewer, gas and electric.

No Pets Allowed



