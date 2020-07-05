All apartments in Aurora
4603 S Abilene Cir
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:14 AM

4603 S Abilene Cir

4603 South Abilene Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4603 South Abilene Circle, Aurora, CO 80015
Park Villas

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
media room
Beautiful Townhome with Panoramic Mountain Views - Property Id: 167467

NO PETS. Beautiful executive 3BR/2.5BA/3073SF townhome with two decks overlooking Cherry Creek State Lake/Park and panoramic mountain views from Pikes Peak to Longs Peak. Exceptionally clean with an open floor plan, floor to ceiling windows, stunning hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, attached two car garage, central a/c, plenty of storage space, shared yard, guest parking and more. The main floor has a great room with gas fireplace, living room, dining room and kitchen. Upstairs is the Master Suite with private deck and 5-Piece bathroom with Jetted Tub, two large bedrooms and second full bathroom. The finished basement has a second living room plus a home theater/media room. Park Place Villas is a scenic and peaceful neighborhood with a community Pool and Hot Tub, biking trails, wildlife and close to the transportation, restaurants, shopping and only seven miles to DTC. The HOA fees and trash removal are included in the rent, tenant pays water, sewer, gas and electric.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/167467p
Property Id 167467

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5221890)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4603 S Abilene Cir have any available units?
4603 S Abilene Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 4603 S Abilene Cir have?
Some of 4603 S Abilene Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4603 S Abilene Cir currently offering any rent specials?
4603 S Abilene Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4603 S Abilene Cir pet-friendly?
No, 4603 S Abilene Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 4603 S Abilene Cir offer parking?
Yes, 4603 S Abilene Cir offers parking.
Does 4603 S Abilene Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4603 S Abilene Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4603 S Abilene Cir have a pool?
Yes, 4603 S Abilene Cir has a pool.
Does 4603 S Abilene Cir have accessible units?
No, 4603 S Abilene Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 4603 S Abilene Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4603 S Abilene Cir has units with dishwashers.

