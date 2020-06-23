458 Kingston Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly carport range refrigerator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Aurora will welcome you with 1,092 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with a refrigerator and stove. Other great features of this home include washer and dryer hookups and parking for this property is a carport. Enjoy the wonderful Colorado weather while relaxing on the patio! Nearby are Del Mar Park, Hoffman Park, and Anschutz Medical Campus. Travel is easy with quick access to 6th Avenue, Havana, Peoria, Alameda, I-225, and the Light Rail.



Pets may be negotiable.



Sorry, no utilities are included.



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



Real Property Management Colorado



www.303rent.com



303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing



*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.



*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.



Contact us to schedule a showing.