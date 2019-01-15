All apartments in Aurora
4512 S Buckley Way
Last updated March 19 2020 at 10:13 AM

4512 S Buckley Way

4512 South Buckley Way · No Longer Available
Location

4512 South Buckley Way, Aurora, CO 80015
Prides Crossing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4512 S Buckley Way Available 05/08/20 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Single Family Home Available May 7th Move In!! - This remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home is close to Cherry Creek State Park and Quincy Reservoir! Enjoy the comfort and privacy of your own large fenced backyard and attached one car garage! High-end designer finishes kitchen includes stainless appliances and granite tile counter tops. The hardwood floors and open floor plan allow for great natural light throughout the home.

This home also comes with central a/c and full size washer/dryer. Dogs allowed with an additional refundable pet deposit. Tenants are responsible for all utilities, snow removal, and landscaping.

VIDEO TOUR OF HOME: https://youtu.be/-FXxDfly0U0

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4512 S Buckley Way have any available units?
4512 S Buckley Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 4512 S Buckley Way have?
Some of 4512 S Buckley Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4512 S Buckley Way currently offering any rent specials?
4512 S Buckley Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4512 S Buckley Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4512 S Buckley Way is pet friendly.
Does 4512 S Buckley Way offer parking?
Yes, 4512 S Buckley Way offers parking.
Does 4512 S Buckley Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4512 S Buckley Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4512 S Buckley Way have a pool?
No, 4512 S Buckley Way does not have a pool.
Does 4512 S Buckley Way have accessible units?
No, 4512 S Buckley Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4512 S Buckley Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4512 S Buckley Way does not have units with dishwashers.
