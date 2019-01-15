Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

4512 S Buckley Way Available 05/08/20 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Single Family Home Available May 7th Move In!! - This remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home is close to Cherry Creek State Park and Quincy Reservoir! Enjoy the comfort and privacy of your own large fenced backyard and attached one car garage! High-end designer finishes kitchen includes stainless appliances and granite tile counter tops. The hardwood floors and open floor plan allow for great natural light throughout the home.



This home also comes with central a/c and full size washer/dryer. Dogs allowed with an additional refundable pet deposit. Tenants are responsible for all utilities, snow removal, and landscaping.



VIDEO TOUR OF HOME: https://youtu.be/-FXxDfly0U0



(RLNE4008857)