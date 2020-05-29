Rent Calculator
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
4497 S Argonne Way
Last updated July 19 2019 at 9:49 AM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4497 S Argonne Way
4497 South Argonne Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4497 South Argonne Way, Aurora, CO 80015
Prides Crossing
Amenities
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful Quincy Reservoir Home - 4 Bedroom 4 bathroom home over looking Quincy reservoir lake.
Hardwood floors beautiful plush carpet in the bedrooms. Lovely family home in quiet safe area
Sunroom for year round viewing of the lake. Formal living room and two additional living areas washer dryer hook ups .
Amazing master suite with walk in closet double sink vanity and views from the bedrooms of the lake!
Completely remodeled basement with a new bathroom.
Great schools for your kids and one of Aurora's best neighborhoods.
Call Christelle for for showings @720-569-0953 apply online www.realestate.com
we can get you approved with 3x the rent as household income
No evictions
No recent convictions
Good or improving credit
christelle.ford@realatlas.com
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5002863)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4497 S Argonne Way have any available units?
4497 S Argonne Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Aurora, CO
.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Aurora Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4497 S Argonne Way have?
Some of 4497 S Argonne Way's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4497 S Argonne Way currently offering any rent specials?
4497 S Argonne Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4497 S Argonne Way pet-friendly?
No, 4497 S Argonne Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Aurora
.
Does 4497 S Argonne Way offer parking?
No, 4497 S Argonne Way does not offer parking.
Does 4497 S Argonne Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4497 S Argonne Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4497 S Argonne Way have a pool?
No, 4497 S Argonne Way does not have a pool.
Does 4497 S Argonne Way have accessible units?
No, 4497 S Argonne Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4497 S Argonne Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4497 S Argonne Way does not have units with dishwashers.
