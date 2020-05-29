4497 S Argonne Way

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors recently renovated walk in closets carpet

Beautiful Quincy Reservoir Home - 4 Bedroom 4 bathroom home over looking Quincy reservoir lake.



Hardwood floors beautiful plush carpet in the bedrooms. Lovely family home in quiet safe area



Sunroom for year round viewing of the lake. Formal living room and two additional living areas washer dryer hook ups .



Amazing master suite with walk in closet double sink vanity and views from the bedrooms of the lake!



Completely remodeled basement with a new bathroom.



Great schools for your kids and one of Aurora's best neighborhoods.



Call Christelle for for showings @720-569-0953 apply online www.realestate.com



we can get you approved with 3x the rent as household income

No evictions

No recent convictions

Good or improving credit



christelle.ford@realatlas.com



No Pets Allowed



