4377 S Ceylon St
Last updated May 12 2020 at 7:44 AM

4377 S Ceylon St

4377 South Ceylon Street · No Longer Available
4377 South Ceylon Street, Aurora, CO 80015
Prides Crossing

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Lovely 2-story home in Summer Lake - just minutes from Quincy Reservoir, Newer hardwood flooring throughout Kitchen, Living and Dining Rooms. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops, large family room with newer carpet and wood-burning fireplace. The second floor features an expansive master bedroom and two additional bedrooms with recessed lighting. Basement is partially finished with an additional bonus room plus an additional conforming bedroom complete with egress window and small closet. Imagine the possibilities in the spacious backyard with a storage shed that can also be used as a playhouse, and deck for entertaining! Roof was replaced in 2017. Excellent location on quiet, tree-lined street in Cherry Creek School District

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 4377 S Ceylon St have any available units?
4377 S Ceylon St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 4377 S Ceylon St have?
Some of 4377 S Ceylon St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4377 S Ceylon St currently offering any rent specials?
4377 S Ceylon St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4377 S Ceylon St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4377 S Ceylon St is pet friendly.
Does 4377 S Ceylon St offer parking?
Yes, 4377 S Ceylon St offers parking.
Does 4377 S Ceylon St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4377 S Ceylon St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4377 S Ceylon St have a pool?
No, 4377 S Ceylon St does not have a pool.
Does 4377 S Ceylon St have accessible units?
No, 4377 S Ceylon St does not have accessible units.
Does 4377 S Ceylon St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4377 S Ceylon St has units with dishwashers.

