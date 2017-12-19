4377 S Ceylon St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Lovely 2-story home in Summer Lake - just minutes from Quincy Reservoir, Newer hardwood flooring throughout Kitchen, Living and Dining Rooms. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops, large family room with newer carpet and wood-burning fireplace. The second floor features an expansive master bedroom and two additional bedrooms with recessed lighting. Basement is partially finished with an additional bonus room plus an additional conforming bedroom complete with egress window and small closet. Imagine the possibilities in the spacious backyard with a storage shed that can also be used as a playhouse, and deck for entertaining! Roof was replaced in 2017. Excellent location on quiet, tree-lined street in Cherry Creek School District