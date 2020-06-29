4209 S Granby Way E

Amenities

granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool tennis court

Stunning updated tri-level townhome. A must see! - Property Id: 141364



Beautiful townhome, newly remodeled with new laminate flooring on main level, open loft, new carpet, walk-in closet, partially finished basement, gorgeous kitchen with granite counter tops and durable tile flooring, new appliances, remodeled bathrooms, fresh paint, new landscaping for a potential garden, two community pools, two tennis courts, and more!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/141364

Property Id 141364



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5861174)