Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
4209 S Granby Way E
Last updated June 22 2020 at 5:32 PM

4209 S Granby Way E

4209 S Granby Way · No Longer Available
Location

4209 S Granby Way, Aurora, CO 80014
Meadow Hills

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Stunning updated tri-level townhome. A must see! - Property Id: 141364

Beautiful townhome, newly remodeled with new laminate flooring on main level, open loft, new carpet, walk-in closet, partially finished basement, gorgeous kitchen with granite counter tops and durable tile flooring, new appliances, remodeled bathrooms, fresh paint, new landscaping for a potential garden, two community pools, two tennis courts, and more!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/141364
Property Id 141364

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5861174)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4209 S Granby Way E have any available units?
4209 S Granby Way E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 4209 S Granby Way E have?
Some of 4209 S Granby Way E's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4209 S Granby Way E currently offering any rent specials?
4209 S Granby Way E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4209 S Granby Way E pet-friendly?
No, 4209 S Granby Way E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 4209 S Granby Way E offer parking?
No, 4209 S Granby Way E does not offer parking.
Does 4209 S Granby Way E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4209 S Granby Way E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4209 S Granby Way E have a pool?
Yes, 4209 S Granby Way E has a pool.
Does 4209 S Granby Way E have accessible units?
No, 4209 S Granby Way E does not have accessible units.
Does 4209 S Granby Way E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4209 S Granby Way E has units with dishwashers.
