4209 S Granby Way E

Amenities
Stunning updated tri-level townhome. A must see! - Property Id: 141364
Beautiful townhome, newly remodeled with new laminate flooring on main level, open loft, new carpet, walk-in closet, partially finished basement, gorgeous kitchen with granite counter tops and durable tile flooring, new appliances, remodeled bathrooms, fresh paint, new landscaping for a potential garden, two community pools, two tennis courts, and more!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/141364
Property Id 141364
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5861174)