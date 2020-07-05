4130 S Evanston Circle

Amenities

Cute 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, end unit townhome in Aurora. Features include NEW carpet throughout, FRESH paint, NEW laminate flooring in the kitchen, NEW major kitchen appliances, NEW washer/dryer, central AC, unfinished basement, large attached 2-car garage, front patio, and access to the HOA\'s green space and 2 outdoor pools. Property has 2 master bedrooms, both with en suite bathrooms, with double closets in one, and a large walk-in closet in the other. Great location near restaurants, shopping and more, with easy access to E Quincy Ave and E Hampden Ave.



Water, sewer and trash are included.



No smoking.



Pets are allowed at the owner\'s discretion with an additional deposit and references, however no dogs of an aggressive breed. The list of aggressive breeds can be found on our website at the following link: . We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property before applying. If you are applying for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied.



IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered.



For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com



