All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 4130 S Evanston Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
4130 S Evanston Circle
Last updated April 7 2019 at 4:08 AM

4130 S Evanston Circle

4130 South Evanston Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4130 South Evanston Circle, Aurora, CO 80014
Meadow Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ec21b27034 ----
Cute 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, end unit townhome in Aurora. Features include NEW carpet throughout, FRESH paint, NEW laminate flooring in the kitchen, NEW major kitchen appliances, NEW washer/dryer, central AC, unfinished basement, large attached 2-car garage, front patio, and access to the HOA\'s green space and 2 outdoor pools. Property has 2 master bedrooms, both with en suite bathrooms, with double closets in one, and a large walk-in closet in the other. Great location near restaurants, shopping and more, with easy access to E Quincy Ave and E Hampden Ave.

Water, sewer and trash are included.

No smoking.

Pets are allowed at the owner\'s discretion with an additional deposit and references, however no dogs of an aggressive breed. The list of aggressive breeds can be found on our website at the following link: . We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property before applying. If you are applying for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied.

IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered.

For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com

Attached 2 Car Garage
Central Air
Community Pool
Stove
Vaulted Ceilings
Washer/Dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4130 S Evanston Circle have any available units?
4130 S Evanston Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 4130 S Evanston Circle have?
Some of 4130 S Evanston Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4130 S Evanston Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4130 S Evanston Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4130 S Evanston Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 4130 S Evanston Circle is pet friendly.
Does 4130 S Evanston Circle offer parking?
Yes, 4130 S Evanston Circle offers parking.
Does 4130 S Evanston Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4130 S Evanston Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4130 S Evanston Circle have a pool?
Yes, 4130 S Evanston Circle has a pool.
Does 4130 S Evanston Circle have accessible units?
No, 4130 S Evanston Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4130 S Evanston Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 4130 S Evanston Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Find a Sublet
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Del Arte Townhomes
11135 E Alameda Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Crestone
10550 E Iowa Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
City Center Station
14107 E Kansas Pl
Aurora, CO 80012
IMT Cornerstar Ranch
16363 E Fremont Ave
Aurora, CO 80016
Oak Ridge
704 S Chambers Rd
Aurora, CO 80017
The Fremont Residences
13021 E. 21st Ave
Aurora, CO 80045
Cambrian
15601 E Caspian Cir
Aurora, CO 80013
Crossroads at City Center
15490 E Center Ave
Aurora, CO 80017

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College