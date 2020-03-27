All apartments in Aurora
4069 South Abilene Circle

4069 South Abilene Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4069 South Abilene Circle, Aurora, CO 80014
Meadow Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome in Pier Point will welcome you with 1,770 square feet of living space!

Appreciate a kitchen that comes complete with all appliances including a gas stove and a pantry. Other great features of this home include gorgeous hardwood floors on the main floor, a loft that is great for extra living space, air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, laundry room with washer and dryer included, a cozy gas fireplace, skylights, and an unfinished basement. Parking for this property is an extra wide, attached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio. Within walking distance are Cherry Creek State Park, Cherry Creek Reservoir, and Carson Park. Also nearby are more parks, a movie theater, Meadow Hills Golf Course, and many shopping/dining options including Southlands and Arapahoe Crossing. Travel is easy from this centrally located property with quick access to I-225. Easy access to DTC and Downtown Denver!

Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes trash, recycling, and yard care including snow removal!

RENTER'S INSURANCE REQUIRED!

VVisit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

