4058 South Atchison Way #101

This beautifully remodeled 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Pier Point will welcome you with 734 square feet of living space!



Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen that comes complete with a fridge, microwave, stove, dishwasher, and disposal. Other great features of this home include all new paint throughout, new blinds throughout, new doors, washer and dryer in unit and a cozy wood-burning fireplace. Parking for this property is off street parking.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, a library, and Cherry Creek State Park. Also nearby are 24 Hour Fitness and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to Parker Rd and I-225.



Nearby schools include Laredo Middle School and Smoky Hill High School.



Sorry, no pets allowed. This is non-negotiable.



Rent includes water, sewer, trash, recycling, yard care, and snow removal.



