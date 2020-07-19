All apartments in Aurora
4058 South Atchison Way #101
4058 South Atchison Way #101

4058 South Atchison Way · No Longer Available
Location

4058 South Atchison Way, Aurora, CO 80014
Meadow Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr gym
parking
This beautifully remodeled 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Pier Point will welcome you with 734 square feet of living space!

Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen that comes complete with a fridge, microwave, stove, dishwasher, and disposal. Other great features of this home include all new paint throughout, new blinds throughout, new doors, washer and dryer in unit and a cozy wood-burning fireplace. Parking for this property is off street parking.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, a library, and Cherry Creek State Park. Also nearby are 24 Hour Fitness and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to Parker Rd and I-225.

Nearby schools include Laredo Middle School and Smoky Hill High School.

Sorry, no pets allowed. This is non-negotiable.

Rent includes water, sewer, trash, recycling, yard care, and snow removal.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4058 South Atchison Way #101 have any available units?
4058 South Atchison Way #101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 4058 South Atchison Way #101 have?
Some of 4058 South Atchison Way #101's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4058 South Atchison Way #101 currently offering any rent specials?
4058 South Atchison Way #101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4058 South Atchison Way #101 pet-friendly?
No, 4058 South Atchison Way #101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 4058 South Atchison Way #101 offer parking?
Yes, 4058 South Atchison Way #101 offers parking.
Does 4058 South Atchison Way #101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4058 South Atchison Way #101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4058 South Atchison Way #101 have a pool?
No, 4058 South Atchison Way #101 does not have a pool.
Does 4058 South Atchison Way #101 have accessible units?
No, 4058 South Atchison Way #101 does not have accessible units.
Does 4058 South Atchison Way #101 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4058 South Atchison Way #101 has units with dishwashers.
