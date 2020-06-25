All apartments in Aurora
405 Elmira St.

405 Elmira Street · No Longer Available
Location

405 Elmira Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Del Mar Parkway

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large House Available Now - Welcome to Elmira! Do you ever wonder how a property looks so nice in the photos and when you show up you are like wait . . . is this the same place? Not on this property! This property shows well and smells good.
This property is in great condition.
Clean and ready for you.
This property has two large living spaces.
Great Location & Great owner who cares about the house - Pets welcome - all pets will have additional charge.
Large house with five bedrooms.
No Smoking No Vaping
Shown by appointment only.
Application website is www.precisionhomespropertymanagement.com
All adults must have application and background.
No Aggressive dog breeds.
Please text 720-618-1324 with any questions or to schedule a showing.

(RLNE4856152)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 405 Elmira St. have any available units?
405 Elmira St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 405 Elmira St. currently offering any rent specials?
405 Elmira St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 Elmira St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 405 Elmira St. is pet friendly.
Does 405 Elmira St. offer parking?
No, 405 Elmira St. does not offer parking.
Does 405 Elmira St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 405 Elmira St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 Elmira St. have a pool?
No, 405 Elmira St. does not have a pool.
Does 405 Elmira St. have accessible units?
No, 405 Elmira St. does not have accessible units.
Does 405 Elmira St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 405 Elmira St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 405 Elmira St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 405 Elmira St. does not have units with air conditioning.
