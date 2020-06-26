3995 S Dillon way 206

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Unit 206 Available 07/01/20 3995 S Dillon Way - Property Id: 77604



Beautiful, well cared for upper level 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with attached one car garage. Open floor plan with large great room with vaulted ceilings and gas fireplace overlooking kitchen with breakfast bar and separate dining. (New stainless steel appliances will be installed prior to move in). Great floor plan close to shopping, parks, schools & mass transit.

