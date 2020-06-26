All apartments in Aurora
3995 S Dillon way 206

3995 South Dillon Way · (719) 321-9106
Location

3995 South Dillon Way, Aurora, CO 80014
Meadow Hills

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 206 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,825

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1269 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Unit 206 Available 07/01/20 3995 S Dillon Way - Property Id: 77604

Beautiful, well cared for upper level 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with attached one car garage. Open floor plan with large great room with vaulted ceilings and gas fireplace overlooking kitchen with breakfast bar and separate dining. (New stainless steel appliances will be installed prior to move in). Great floor plan close to shopping, parks, schools & mass transit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/77604
Property Id 77604

(RLNE5887334)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3995 S Dillon way 206 have any available units?
3995 S Dillon way 206 has a unit available for $1,825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 3995 S Dillon way 206 have?
Some of 3995 S Dillon way 206's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3995 S Dillon way 206 currently offering any rent specials?
3995 S Dillon way 206 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3995 S Dillon way 206 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3995 S Dillon way 206 is pet friendly.
Does 3995 S Dillon way 206 offer parking?
Yes, 3995 S Dillon way 206 offers parking.
Does 3995 S Dillon way 206 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3995 S Dillon way 206 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3995 S Dillon way 206 have a pool?
No, 3995 S Dillon way 206 does not have a pool.
Does 3995 S Dillon way 206 have accessible units?
No, 3995 S Dillon way 206 does not have accessible units.
Does 3995 S Dillon way 206 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3995 S Dillon way 206 has units with dishwashers.
