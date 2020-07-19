3852 South Dallas Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This lovely 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Aurora will welcome you with 815 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all appliances and a pantry. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, walk-in closets, washer and dryer in unit, new paint, new carpet, updated flooring, full-length balcony with 2 large storage closets, lots of updates throughout, walk to lightrail and a cozy fireplace. Parking for this property is a reserved 2 car parking spot. Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, balcony.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Rent includes water, sewer, trash, recycling, yard care, and snow removal.



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.



Contact us to schedule a showing.