3852 South Dallas Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3852 South Dallas Street

3852 South Dallas Street · No Longer Available
Location

3852 South Dallas Street, Aurora, CO 80014
Hampden South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This lovely 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Aurora will welcome you with 815 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all appliances and a pantry. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, walk-in closets, washer and dryer in unit, new paint, new carpet, updated flooring, full-length balcony with 2 large storage closets, lots of updates throughout, walk to lightrail and a cozy fireplace. Parking for this property is a reserved 2 car parking spot. Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, balcony.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Rent includes water, sewer, trash, recycling, yard care, and snow removal.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3852 South Dallas Street have any available units?
3852 South Dallas Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 3852 South Dallas Street have?
Some of 3852 South Dallas Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3852 South Dallas Street currently offering any rent specials?
3852 South Dallas Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3852 South Dallas Street pet-friendly?
No, 3852 South Dallas Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 3852 South Dallas Street offer parking?
Yes, 3852 South Dallas Street offers parking.
Does 3852 South Dallas Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3852 South Dallas Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3852 South Dallas Street have a pool?
No, 3852 South Dallas Street does not have a pool.
Does 3852 South Dallas Street have accessible units?
No, 3852 South Dallas Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3852 South Dallas Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3852 South Dallas Street does not have units with dishwashers.
