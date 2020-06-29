3805 S Ouray Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

Perfect ranch floorplan with a huge, updated kitchen and finished basement. Newer cabinets and stainless appliances accentuate the huge 10x19 kitchen with plenty of room for a big table. The main floor master bedroom has a 3/4 en suite, and the other 2 main level bedrooms share a full bath. New carpet in the master bedroom, updated vanities in the baths, updated kitchen with granite, and all appliances included make this house move in ready. The finished basement has a huge 12x24 family room, 2 non-conforming bedrooms, a full bath, wood burning stove, and plenty of storage. There is an enclosed patio in the back for additional storage and small deck for the grill. The sprinkler system ensures you will have a beautiful lawn in the summer. Located in the highly Cherry Creek Schools District. Just a few minute walk to Mission Viejo Park and Meadowood Park with plenty of hiking and biking trails. A variety of delicious food options are just a few minutes drive away.