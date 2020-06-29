All apartments in Aurora
Last updated April 30 2020 at 7:35 AM

3805 S Ouray Way

3805 South Ouray Way · No Longer Available
Location

3805 South Ouray Way, Aurora, CO 80013
Mission Viejo

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Perfect ranch floorplan with a huge, updated kitchen and finished basement. Newer cabinets and stainless appliances accentuate the huge 10x19 kitchen with plenty of room for a big table. The main floor master bedroom has a 3/4 en suite, and the other 2 main level bedrooms share a full bath. New carpet in the master bedroom, updated vanities in the baths, updated kitchen with granite, and all appliances included make this house move in ready. The finished basement has a huge 12x24 family room, 2 non-conforming bedrooms, a full bath, wood burning stove, and plenty of storage. There is an enclosed patio in the back for additional storage and small deck for the grill. The sprinkler system ensures you will have a beautiful lawn in the summer. Located in the highly Cherry Creek Schools District. Just a few minute walk to Mission Viejo Park and Meadowood Park with plenty of hiking and biking trails. A variety of delicious food options are just a few minutes drive away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3805 S Ouray Way have any available units?
3805 S Ouray Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 3805 S Ouray Way have?
Some of 3805 S Ouray Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3805 S Ouray Way currently offering any rent specials?
3805 S Ouray Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3805 S Ouray Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3805 S Ouray Way is pet friendly.
Does 3805 S Ouray Way offer parking?
Yes, 3805 S Ouray Way offers parking.
Does 3805 S Ouray Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3805 S Ouray Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3805 S Ouray Way have a pool?
No, 3805 S Ouray Way does not have a pool.
Does 3805 S Ouray Way have accessible units?
No, 3805 S Ouray Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3805 S Ouray Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3805 S Ouray Way has units with dishwashers.

