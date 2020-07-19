All apartments in Aurora
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3770 S Fairplay Way

3770 South Fairplay Way · No Longer Available
Location

3770 South Fairplay Way, Aurora, CO 80014
Meadow Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Evolve Real Estate: HALF OFF FEBRUARY!!! Spacious 3 Bedroom Townhome with Finished Basement and Carport. Available Immediately! - ONLY PAY 1/2 THE RENT IN FEBRUARY. GREAT SPECIAL!

Available Immediately! Cherry Creek Schools!

This spacious, beautiful and sunlit 2-Story Townhome with finished basement in The Timbers will not disappoint! With its functional open floor-plan accented by the real wood burning fireplace, open dining room and newly remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances the possibilities are endless.

Spacious living room with a wall of windows is sun-drenched. Dining room with a slider to the private back patio is conveniently located next to the updated kitchen. A full bath is located just off the kitchen.

Upstairs you will find a spacious master suite with attached full bath and plenty of closet space, and two additional bedrooms.

The basement is finished with an open concept in mind and includes a family room with a built-in bar, half bath, and some storage. Or it can serve as a very spacious 4th bedroom.

Reserved carport space. Community swimming pool and tennis court. Hurry don't miss this great home! Only 6 months or 18 months leases considered.

Up to 2 pets are ok with additional deposits and pet rent.

To schedule a private showing, please email or text. To view more of our homes, please visit www.evolvedenver.com

(RLNE4633718)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3770 S Fairplay Way have any available units?
3770 S Fairplay Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 3770 S Fairplay Way have?
Some of 3770 S Fairplay Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3770 S Fairplay Way currently offering any rent specials?
3770 S Fairplay Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3770 S Fairplay Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3770 S Fairplay Way is pet friendly.
Does 3770 S Fairplay Way offer parking?
Yes, 3770 S Fairplay Way offers parking.
Does 3770 S Fairplay Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3770 S Fairplay Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3770 S Fairplay Way have a pool?
Yes, 3770 S Fairplay Way has a pool.
Does 3770 S Fairplay Way have accessible units?
No, 3770 S Fairplay Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3770 S Fairplay Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3770 S Fairplay Way does not have units with dishwashers.
