3770 S Fairplay Way

Evolve Real Estate: HALF OFF FEBRUARY!!! Spacious 3 Bedroom Townhome with Finished Basement and Carport. Available Immediately! - ONLY PAY 1/2 THE RENT IN FEBRUARY. GREAT SPECIAL!



Available Immediately! Cherry Creek Schools!



This spacious, beautiful and sunlit 2-Story Townhome with finished basement in The Timbers will not disappoint! With its functional open floor-plan accented by the real wood burning fireplace, open dining room and newly remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances the possibilities are endless.



Spacious living room with a wall of windows is sun-drenched. Dining room with a slider to the private back patio is conveniently located next to the updated kitchen. A full bath is located just off the kitchen.



Upstairs you will find a spacious master suite with attached full bath and plenty of closet space, and two additional bedrooms.



The basement is finished with an open concept in mind and includes a family room with a built-in bar, half bath, and some storage. Or it can serve as a very spacious 4th bedroom.



Reserved carport space. Community swimming pool and tennis court. Hurry don't miss this great home! Only 6 months or 18 months leases considered.



Up to 2 pets are ok with additional deposits and pet rent.



To schedule a private showing, please email or text. To view more of our homes, please visit www.evolvedenver.com



