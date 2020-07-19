3770 S Fairplay Way

Amenities
Evolve Real Estate: HALF OFF FEBRUARY!!! Spacious 3 Bedroom Townhome with Finished Basement and Carport. Available Immediately! - ONLY PAY 1/2 THE RENT IN FEBRUARY. GREAT SPECIAL!
Available Immediately! Cherry Creek Schools!
This spacious, beautiful and sunlit 2-Story Townhome with finished basement in The Timbers will not disappoint! With its functional open floor-plan accented by the real wood burning fireplace, open dining room and newly remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances the possibilities are endless.
Spacious living room with a wall of windows is sun-drenched. Dining room with a slider to the private back patio is conveniently located next to the updated kitchen. A full bath is located just off the kitchen.
Upstairs you will find a spacious master suite with attached full bath and plenty of closet space, and two additional bedrooms.
The basement is finished with an open concept in mind and includes a family room with a built-in bar, half bath, and some storage. Or it can serve as a very spacious 4th bedroom.
Reserved carport space. Community swimming pool and tennis court. Hurry don't miss this great home! Only 6 months or 18 months leases considered.
Up to 2 pets are ok with additional deposits and pet rent.
To schedule a private showing, please email or text. To view more of our homes, please visit www.evolvedenver.com
(RLNE4633718)