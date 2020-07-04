3735 S Cathay Street

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0dc87a3086 ---- Tri-level home with finished basement. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. Open layout with vaulted cielings. Living room, family room with a gas fireplace and wet bar, and formal dining room. Features include a 2 car attached garage, front and back deck, and a huge fenced yard! Great location near restaurants, shopping and more, with easy access to S Tower Rd. No smoking. Pets are allowed at the owner\'s discretion with an additional deposit and references, however no dogs of an aggressive breed. The list of aggressive breeds can be found on our website at the following link: . We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property before applying. If you are applying for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied. IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered. For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com 2 Car Garage Gas Fireplace Private Yard Stove Vaulted Ceilings Washer/Dryer Wet Bar