Last updated July 22 2019 at 4:51 PM

3735 S Cathay Street

3735 South Cathay Street · No Longer Available
Location

3735 South Cathay Street, Aurora, CO 80013

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0dc87a3086 ---- Tri-level home with finished basement. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. Open layout with vaulted cielings. Living room, family room with a gas fireplace and wet bar, and formal dining room. Features include a 2 car attached garage, front and back deck, and a huge fenced yard! Great location near restaurants, shopping and more, with easy access to S Tower Rd. No smoking. Pets are allowed at the owner\'s discretion with an additional deposit and references, however no dogs of an aggressive breed. The list of aggressive breeds can be found on our website at the following link: . We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property before applying. If you are applying for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied. IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered. For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com 2 Car Garage Gas Fireplace Private Yard Stove Vaulted Ceilings Washer/Dryer Wet Bar

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3735 S Cathay Street have any available units?
3735 S Cathay Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 3735 S Cathay Street have?
Some of 3735 S Cathay Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3735 S Cathay Street currently offering any rent specials?
3735 S Cathay Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3735 S Cathay Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3735 S Cathay Street is pet friendly.
Does 3735 S Cathay Street offer parking?
Yes, 3735 S Cathay Street offers parking.
Does 3735 S Cathay Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3735 S Cathay Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3735 S Cathay Street have a pool?
No, 3735 S Cathay Street does not have a pool.
Does 3735 S Cathay Street have accessible units?
No, 3735 S Cathay Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3735 S Cathay Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3735 S Cathay Street does not have units with dishwashers.

