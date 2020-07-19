All apartments in Aurora
3719 South Walden Street
Last updated June 4 2019 at 8:57 PM

3719 South Walden Street

3719 South Walden Street · No Longer Available
Location

3719 South Walden Street, Aurora, CO 80013
Carriage Place

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming 3 Bedroom Aurora ranch floor plan home. Absolutely gorgeous and spacious private backyard!! Large private front living room with tons of natural light from the windows. Bedrooms feature great closet space and privacy. Additional features include attached 2 car garage and backyard features concrete patio.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3719 South Walden Street have any available units?
3719 South Walden Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 3719 South Walden Street have?
Some of 3719 South Walden Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3719 South Walden Street currently offering any rent specials?
3719 South Walden Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3719 South Walden Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3719 South Walden Street is pet friendly.
Does 3719 South Walden Street offer parking?
Yes, 3719 South Walden Street offers parking.
Does 3719 South Walden Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3719 South Walden Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3719 South Walden Street have a pool?
No, 3719 South Walden Street does not have a pool.
Does 3719 South Walden Street have accessible units?
No, 3719 South Walden Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3719 South Walden Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3719 South Walden Street does not have units with dishwashers.
