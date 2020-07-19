3490 S. Eagle St.

Amenities
This renovated Aurora condo available March 16th is located off of S Chambers Rd and E Hampden Ave, near Cherry Creek State Park with easy access to I-225!
Approx. 729 sq. ft. with 1 bedroom, 1 bath, refrigerator, electric range, and stackable washer and dryer!
Rent is $1,100.00 per month and there is a minimum of $1,100.00 required for the security deposit.
Water, sewer, and trash are paid for! Electricity and Gas in tenants name.
Sorry, no pets are allowed at the property.
To apply:
-$50 application fee required per adult aged 18 and older. Apply on our website.
-Approved applicants required to pay a one-time $60 administrative fee due on or before the time of move in.
To qualify:
-No felonies
-No evictions, automatic denial for felonies or evictions
-Monthly income must be 2X the amount of rent. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirements.
Advertised availability is subject to change without notice and cannot be guaranteed. *Photos of similar unit.
Assigned Parking
Washer/Dryer