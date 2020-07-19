All apartments in Aurora
Last updated March 25 2019 at 1:38 PM

3490 S. Eagle St.

3490 South Eagle Street · No Longer Available
Location

3490 South Eagle Street, Aurora, CO 80014
Eagle Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2d31c990e0 ----
To schedule a showing, please contact Mavi Unlimited at 720.571.7488!

This renovated Aurora condo available March 16th is located off of S Chambers Rd and E Hampden Ave, near Cherry Creek State Park with easy access to I-225!

Approx. 729 sq. ft. with 1 bedroom, 1 bath, refrigerator, electric range, and stackable washer and dryer!

Rent is $1,100.00 per month and there is a minimum of $1,100.00 required for the security deposit.

Water, sewer, and trash are paid for! Electricity and Gas in tenants name.

Sorry, no pets are allowed at the property.

To apply:
-$50 application fee required per adult aged 18 and older. Apply on our website.
-Approved applicants required to pay a one-time $60 administrative fee due on or before the time of move in.

To qualify:
-No felonies
-No evictions, automatic denial for felonies or evictions
-Monthly income must be 2X the amount of rent. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirements.

Advertised availability is subject to change without notice and cannot be guaranteed. *Photos of similar unit.

Apply now at http://maviunlimited.com/our-listings/

Assigned Parking
Washer/Dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3490 S. Eagle St. have any available units?
3490 S. Eagle St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 3490 S. Eagle St. have?
Some of 3490 S. Eagle St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3490 S. Eagle St. currently offering any rent specials?
3490 S. Eagle St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3490 S. Eagle St. pet-friendly?
No, 3490 S. Eagle St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 3490 S. Eagle St. offer parking?
Yes, 3490 S. Eagle St. offers parking.
Does 3490 S. Eagle St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3490 S. Eagle St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3490 S. Eagle St. have a pool?
No, 3490 S. Eagle St. does not have a pool.
Does 3490 S. Eagle St. have accessible units?
No, 3490 S. Eagle St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3490 S. Eagle St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3490 S. Eagle St. does not have units with dishwashers.
