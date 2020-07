Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom house that boasts 2,022 square feet.

Great location with very private large, park-like backyard that backs to open space. Plenty of room for a garden and all your landscaping projects on this 1/4+ acre lot. RV or Boat parking. No HOA. A great deal of storage with the shed and the work shop in the back yard. Cherry Creek schools. Close to shopping, restaurants, open space and hiking. Walking distance to Arrowhead elementary and bus stop.