314 Dayton Street
Last updated June 5 2020 at 10:40 PM

314 Dayton Street

314 Dayton Street · No Longer Available
314 Dayton Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Del Mar Parkway

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
parking
extra storage
range
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
parking
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1833438.

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex in Sunny Vale will welcome you with 900 square feet of living space!

Appreciate a kitchen that comes complete with refrigerator, stove, and garbage disposal. Other great features of this home include vinyl plank hardwood floors, gorgeous light fixtures, washer and dryer hookups, and a crawl space for extra storage. Parking for this property is 1 shared first come-first serve off-street spot plus street parking.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the fenced yard or garden. McMullen Park is across the street and within walking distance is Golfer's Way Golf Course. Also nearby are Lowry Park, Alameda Aurora Public Library, and many shopping/dining options including Havana Gardens and Lowry Town Center. Travel is easy with quick access to I-225.

Nearby schools include Fulton Elementary School, Aurora Central High School, and Aurora West College Preparatory Academy.

Pets may be negotiable.

Rent includes water and trash.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 314 Dayton Street have any available units?
314 Dayton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 314 Dayton Street have?
Some of 314 Dayton Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 314 Dayton Street currently offering any rent specials?
314 Dayton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 314 Dayton Street pet-friendly?
No, 314 Dayton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 314 Dayton Street offer parking?
Yes, 314 Dayton Street offers parking.
Does 314 Dayton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 314 Dayton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 314 Dayton Street have a pool?
No, 314 Dayton Street does not have a pool.
Does 314 Dayton Street have accessible units?
No, 314 Dayton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 314 Dayton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 314 Dayton Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
