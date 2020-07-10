314 Dayton Street

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garbage disposal parking extra storage range

Unit Amenities extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1833438.



This beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex in Sunny Vale will welcome you with 900 square feet of living space!



Appreciate a kitchen that comes complete with refrigerator, stove, and garbage disposal. Other great features of this home include vinyl plank hardwood floors, gorgeous light fixtures, washer and dryer hookups, and a crawl space for extra storage. Parking for this property is 1 shared first come-first serve off-street spot plus street parking.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the fenced yard or garden. McMullen Park is across the street and within walking distance is Golfer's Way Golf Course. Also nearby are Lowry Park, Alameda Aurora Public Library, and many shopping/dining options including Havana Gardens and Lowry Town Center. Travel is easy with quick access to I-225.



Nearby schools include Fulton Elementary School, Aurora Central High School, and Aurora West College Preparatory Academy.



Pets may be negotiable.



Rent includes water and trash.



Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1833438.



Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.