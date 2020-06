Amenities

dogs allowed carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities accepts section 8 dogs allowed pet friendly

Carson Street - Property Id: 129601



This is a 3 bedroom 1 bath home in a great location close to all major freeways and retail areas.



The basement has 2 more bedrooms that are non conforming. It is a very spacious house and yard for the price.



This property does accept section 8



Thank you

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/129601

Property Id 129601



(RLNE4951898)