3033 S Jericho Court

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry pool pet friendly

Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Story Home In The Conservatory - Dogs Accepted - Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. welcomes you to this gorgeous and newer 3 bedroom two story home in the Conservatory neighborhood nestled in beautiful South Aurora. This gem offers over 1,800 finished square feet plus an unfinished basement with over 550 square feet. The main level has warm colors throughout and includes a formal dining room, living room, family room and a very spacious kitchen with an island, large pantry, separate eating nook and easy to clean tile floors! Off the family room is a guest bathroom, the laundry room, and access to the fully fenced backyard thats complete with a patio! All 3 bedrooms are upstairs and the master bedroom features 2 separate walk-in closets, a HUGE sitting area and bay window, and a 5 piece bathroom. Included in the rent is the use of the community pool, the clothes washer and dryer, and trash service! EZ Access to Buckley AFB or DIA! Close to shopping at Southlands! K-8 School in the neighborhood! No Section 8 or Housing Vouchers accepted. The owner will accept a maximum of 2 Dogs smaller than 50 pounds.



Please call 720.308.5881 to schedule a showing.



Application Requirements:

640 or better credit score

No Eviction History

No Criminal History within the past 5 years

Income equal or greater than three times the monthly rent

$50.00 Per adult Application Fee

$150.00 Lease Administration Fee this represents the approximate cost to write the lease, set up the lease in our software, and collect and account for the Tenants Security Deposit.

If Pets are accepted a $250.00 non-refundable pet fee and $35 per month pet rent; one or two small to medium sized dogs. No Cats.

Approved Tenants must Sign the Lease and Pay the Security Deposit within 3 Days of Approval



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5177596)