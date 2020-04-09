All apartments in Aurora
Last updated October 17 2019 at 2:11 PM

3033 S Jericho Court

3033 South Jericho Court · No Longer Available
Location

3033 South Jericho Court, Aurora, CO 80013
Conservatory

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Story Home In The Conservatory - Dogs Accepted - Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. welcomes you to this gorgeous and newer 3 bedroom two story home in the Conservatory neighborhood nestled in beautiful South Aurora. This gem offers over 1,800 finished square feet plus an unfinished basement with over 550 square feet. The main level has warm colors throughout and includes a formal dining room, living room, family room and a very spacious kitchen with an island, large pantry, separate eating nook and easy to clean tile floors! Off the family room is a guest bathroom, the laundry room, and access to the fully fenced backyard thats complete with a patio! All 3 bedrooms are upstairs and the master bedroom features 2 separate walk-in closets, a HUGE sitting area and bay window, and a 5 piece bathroom. Included in the rent is the use of the community pool, the clothes washer and dryer, and trash service! EZ Access to Buckley AFB or DIA! Close to shopping at Southlands! K-8 School in the neighborhood! No Section 8 or Housing Vouchers accepted. The owner will accept a maximum of 2 Dogs smaller than 50 pounds.

Please call 720.308.5881 to schedule a showing.

Application Requirements:
640 or better credit score
No Eviction History
No Criminal History within the past 5 years
Income equal or greater than three times the monthly rent
$50.00 Per adult Application Fee
$150.00 Lease Administration Fee this represents the approximate cost to write the lease, set up the lease in our software, and collect and account for the Tenants Security Deposit.
If Pets are accepted a $250.00 non-refundable pet fee and $35 per month pet rent; one or two small to medium sized dogs. No Cats.
Approved Tenants must Sign the Lease and Pay the Security Deposit within 3 Days of Approval

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5177596)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3033 S Jericho Court have any available units?
3033 S Jericho Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 3033 S Jericho Court have?
Some of 3033 S Jericho Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3033 S Jericho Court currently offering any rent specials?
3033 S Jericho Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3033 S Jericho Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3033 S Jericho Court is pet friendly.
Does 3033 S Jericho Court offer parking?
No, 3033 S Jericho Court does not offer parking.
Does 3033 S Jericho Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3033 S Jericho Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3033 S Jericho Court have a pool?
Yes, 3033 S Jericho Court has a pool.
Does 3033 S Jericho Court have accessible units?
No, 3033 S Jericho Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3033 S Jericho Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3033 S Jericho Court does not have units with dishwashers.
