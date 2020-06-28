All apartments in Aurora
Last updated September 12 2019

28 "C" S Nome

28 S Nome St · No Longer Available
Location

28 S Nome St, Aurora, CO 80012
Highline Villages

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
28 "C" S Nome Available 10/01/19 2bed 2ba 2car town home all redone hdwds,granite,FP W/D hkups NO PETS - Please check out our website for more photos and our current inventory at www.smithrentsdenver.com
No Pets. Avail 10/1. Doesn't get any better than this townhouse. Almost totally new kitchen with granite, black appliances, wood floor, new cherry cabinets. 2 years old. Just beautiful. Washer/Dryer hookups. Big rooms. 2 story unit with private 2 car garage below unit. Living room with wood burning fireplace. Dining room with patio. Kitchen with all appliances. 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs. Come check it out. Water, sewer and trash paid with HOA dues and owner will pay all HOA dues. Deposit is the same as the rent with an application fee of $45 per adult. About 1200sf. No Pets. Outside smoking only. Please drive by the complex and the unit to make sure it meets your criteria before setting up a showing as we are at least 30 minutes away. Please call Kevin at 303/531-5540 with any questions or you can text him at 303/570-4285 be sure to add the address you are inquiring about so he can respond accurately.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3515549)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 "C" S Nome have any available units?
28 "C" S Nome doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 28 "C" S Nome have?
Some of 28 "C" S Nome's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28 "C" S Nome currently offering any rent specials?
28 "C" S Nome is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 "C" S Nome pet-friendly?
No, 28 "C" S Nome is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 28 "C" S Nome offer parking?
Yes, 28 "C" S Nome offers parking.
Does 28 "C" S Nome have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28 "C" S Nome does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 "C" S Nome have a pool?
No, 28 "C" S Nome does not have a pool.
Does 28 "C" S Nome have accessible units?
No, 28 "C" S Nome does not have accessible units.
Does 28 "C" S Nome have units with dishwashers?
No, 28 "C" S Nome does not have units with dishwashers.
