Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

28 "C" S Nome Available 10/01/19 2bed 2ba 2car town home all redone hdwds,granite,FP W/D hkups NO PETS - Please check out our website for more photos and our current inventory at www.smithrentsdenver.com

No Pets. Avail 10/1. Doesn't get any better than this townhouse. Almost totally new kitchen with granite, black appliances, wood floor, new cherry cabinets. 2 years old. Just beautiful. Washer/Dryer hookups. Big rooms. 2 story unit with private 2 car garage below unit. Living room with wood burning fireplace. Dining room with patio. Kitchen with all appliances. 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs. Come check it out. Water, sewer and trash paid with HOA dues and owner will pay all HOA dues. Deposit is the same as the rent with an application fee of $45 per adult. About 1200sf. No Pets. Outside smoking only. Please drive by the complex and the unit to make sure it meets your criteria before setting up a showing as we are at least 30 minutes away. Please call Kevin at 303/531-5540 with any questions or you can text him at 303/570-4285 be sure to add the address you are inquiring about so he can respond accurately.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3515549)