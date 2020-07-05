All apartments in Aurora
Last updated September 14 2019 at 3:20 AM

2774 S Lansing Way

2774 S Lansing Way · No Longer Available
Location

2774 S Lansing Way, Aurora, CO 80014
The Dam

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/175b3d50a1 ---- Call or Text 720-669-7070 for a showing Great location! 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home near Cherry Creek Reservoir Available Early September. Conveniently located in a well maintained community just minutes away from I-225 and S Parker Road, allows for an easy commute to surrounding cities via highway or light rail. Great new shopping center being completed at Parker and 225 with restaurants, shopping and other amenities/services. Home features spacious rooms and closets, air conditioning, private patio, storage space, 2 car attached garage. New kitchen appliances, Washer and Dryer will be provided if desired by the tenant. Community includes pool and clubhouse with access included with rent. *Utility Program &ndash; An additional charge of $13 per month with be added to the advertised monthly rent amount due. This will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to the tenants doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Water, Trash and Sewer included with rent. 1 small dog negotiable, No Cats please. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website. A/C Community Clubhouse Community Pool Snow Removal

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2774 S Lansing Way have any available units?
2774 S Lansing Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 2774 S Lansing Way have?
Some of 2774 S Lansing Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2774 S Lansing Way currently offering any rent specials?
2774 S Lansing Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2774 S Lansing Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2774 S Lansing Way is pet friendly.
Does 2774 S Lansing Way offer parking?
Yes, 2774 S Lansing Way offers parking.
Does 2774 S Lansing Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2774 S Lansing Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2774 S Lansing Way have a pool?
Yes, 2774 S Lansing Way has a pool.
Does 2774 S Lansing Way have accessible units?
No, 2774 S Lansing Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2774 S Lansing Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2774 S Lansing Way does not have units with dishwashers.

