2774 S Lansing Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dogs allowed garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/175b3d50a1 ---- Call or Text 720-669-7070 for a showing Great location! 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home near Cherry Creek Reservoir Available Early September. Conveniently located in a well maintained community just minutes away from I-225 and S Parker Road, allows for an easy commute to surrounding cities via highway or light rail. Great new shopping center being completed at Parker and 225 with restaurants, shopping and other amenities/services. Home features spacious rooms and closets, air conditioning, private patio, storage space, 2 car attached garage. New kitchen appliances, Washer and Dryer will be provided if desired by the tenant. Community includes pool and clubhouse with access included with rent. *Utility Program – An additional charge of $13 per month with be added to the advertised monthly rent amount due. This will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to the tenants doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Water, Trash and Sewer included with rent. 1 small dog negotiable, No Cats please. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website. A/C Community Clubhouse Community Pool Snow Removal