All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 2755 S Sedalia Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
2755 S Sedalia Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2755 S Sedalia Street

2755 South Sedalia Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Aurora Knolls at Hutchinson Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2755 South Sedalia Street, Aurora, CO 80013
Aurora Knolls at Hutchinson Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
2755 S Sedalia Street Available 03/05/19 4 Bed / 3 Bath house in Aurora with a Great Backyard! - Excellent Schools: Newley updated, spacious 4 bedroom 3 bathroom house in a family neighborhood. Close to King Soopers, Starbucks, and Buckley Square for shopping. Meadowood Park, Flanders Park, and Crestridge Park are nearby. Fresh paint and new flooring make this home feel fresh and clean!

Dogs Allowed

Backyard with Huge Patio

Cherry Creek Schools

New Carpet & Hardwood floor

Fresh Paint

CALL Today for a Showing!

(720) 474-2822

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4739939)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2755 S Sedalia Street have any available units?
2755 S Sedalia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 2755 S Sedalia Street have?
Some of 2755 S Sedalia Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2755 S Sedalia Street currently offering any rent specials?
2755 S Sedalia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2755 S Sedalia Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2755 S Sedalia Street is pet friendly.
Does 2755 S Sedalia Street offer parking?
No, 2755 S Sedalia Street does not offer parking.
Does 2755 S Sedalia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2755 S Sedalia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2755 S Sedalia Street have a pool?
No, 2755 S Sedalia Street does not have a pool.
Does 2755 S Sedalia Street have accessible units?
No, 2755 S Sedalia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2755 S Sedalia Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2755 S Sedalia Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Sanctuary at Tallyn’s Reach
23680 E Easter Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
Springs at Eagle Bend
7700 South Winnipeg Street
Aurora, CO 80016
Summerfield
3504 S Zeno Way
Aurora, CO 80013
Centro
10901 E Garden Dr
Aurora, CO 80012
Copper Flats
13711 E Richthofen Cir
Aurora, CO 80011
IMT Dayton Station
3645 S Dallas St
Aurora, CO 80014
Retreat at Fitzsimons
13700 East 5th Circle
Aurora, CO 80011
Canterra at Fitzsimons
358 Potomac Way
Aurora, CO 80011

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College