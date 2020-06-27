All apartments in Aurora
2711 Sable Boulevard
Last updated September 17 2019 at 11:13 PM

2711 Sable Boulevard

2711 Sable Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2711 Sable Boulevard, Aurora, CO 80011
Sable Altura Chambers

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 934339.

This stunning 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom NEWYLY built townhome in Sable Townhomes will welcome you with 1,441 square feet of living space!

The gorgeous kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, a pantry, an island, granite countertops, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, walk-in closets, and a washer and dryer in unit. Parking for this property is an attached 1 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails. Also nearby are Stanley Market Place, CU Medical Center, Medical, Anschutz Medical Campus, Northfield Stapleton, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-225 and DIA.

Nearby schools include Sable Elementary School, North Middle School, and Hinkley High School.

Pets less than 25 pounds are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes water, trash, and yard care.

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 934339.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2711 Sable Boulevard have any available units?
2711 Sable Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 2711 Sable Boulevard have?
Some of 2711 Sable Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2711 Sable Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2711 Sable Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2711 Sable Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 2711 Sable Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 2711 Sable Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 2711 Sable Boulevard offers parking.
Does 2711 Sable Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2711 Sable Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2711 Sable Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2711 Sable Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2711 Sable Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2711 Sable Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2711 Sable Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 2711 Sable Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
