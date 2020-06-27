2711 Sable Boulevard

Amenities

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 934339.



This stunning 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom NEWYLY built townhome in Sable Townhomes will welcome you with 1,441 square feet of living space!



The gorgeous kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, a pantry, an island, granite countertops, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, walk-in closets, and a washer and dryer in unit. Parking for this property is an attached 1 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails. Also nearby are Stanley Market Place, CU Medical Center, Medical, Anschutz Medical Campus, Northfield Stapleton, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-225 and DIA.



Nearby schools include Sable Elementary School, North Middle School, and Hinkley High School.



Pets less than 25 pounds are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes water, trash, and yard care.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.