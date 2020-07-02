All apartments in Aurora
2682 South Cathay Way Unit: 8
2682 South Cathay Way Unit: 8

2682 South Cathay Way · No Longer Available
Location

2682 South Cathay Way, Aurora, CO 80013
Sterling Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #638125.

This stunning 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo has a total of 697 square feet of living space! It has a full living room with access to a private balcony, and a dining area. The kitchen is absolutely gorgeous with hardwood floors, a unique tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances, which include a refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Amenities include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, and a washer and dryer in the unit! Parking includes 1 off street parking space.

This beautiful condo has access to a community pool, clubhouse, and fitness center!

Great location in Sterling Hills. Close to Seven Hills Shopping Center and Plains Conservation Center. Less than 10 minute drive to Buckley Air Force Base, 20mins to DIA, Easy access to E-470 and 1-70

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Water, sewer and trash are included in the rent!

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and Availability Subject to Change

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLC's website to confirm property information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2682 South Cathay Way Unit: 8 have any available units?
2682 South Cathay Way Unit: 8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 2682 South Cathay Way Unit: 8 have?
Some of 2682 South Cathay Way Unit: 8's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2682 South Cathay Way Unit: 8 currently offering any rent specials?
2682 South Cathay Way Unit: 8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2682 South Cathay Way Unit: 8 pet-friendly?
No, 2682 South Cathay Way Unit: 8 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 2682 South Cathay Way Unit: 8 offer parking?
Yes, 2682 South Cathay Way Unit: 8 offers parking.
Does 2682 South Cathay Way Unit: 8 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2682 South Cathay Way Unit: 8 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2682 South Cathay Way Unit: 8 have a pool?
Yes, 2682 South Cathay Way Unit: 8 has a pool.
Does 2682 South Cathay Way Unit: 8 have accessible units?
No, 2682 South Cathay Way Unit: 8 does not have accessible units.
Does 2682 South Cathay Way Unit: 8 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2682 South Cathay Way Unit: 8 has units with dishwashers.

