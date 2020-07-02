2682 South Cathay Way Unit: 8

Amenities

This stunning 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo has a total of 697 square feet of living space! It has a full living room with access to a private balcony, and a dining area. The kitchen is absolutely gorgeous with hardwood floors, a unique tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances, which include a refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Amenities include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, and a washer and dryer in the unit! Parking includes 1 off street parking space.



This beautiful condo has access to a community pool, clubhouse, and fitness center!



Great location in Sterling Hills. Close to Seven Hills Shopping Center and Plains Conservation Center. Less than 10 minute drive to Buckley Air Force Base, 20mins to DIA, Easy access to E-470 and 1-70



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Water, sewer and trash are included in the rent!



