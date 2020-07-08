2639 S Dillon St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom house which boasts 1,765 square feet.

Nicely updated home in the highly sought after Woodrim neighborhood, which is close to all your favorite amenities! Great open layout & large kitchen with stainless appliances & granite counter tops. New carpet, paint & newer laminate flooring. Plenty of room for everyone with lots of storage & closet space. Nice blinds throughout the property. Very large backyard with deck, fencing & mature trees. Located next to Crestridge Park and Wheel Park. Cherry Creek Stare Park and Reservoir is not too far away. A variety of food options are in your vicinity.