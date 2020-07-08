All apartments in Aurora
Last updated October 24 2019 at 7:35 AM

2639 S Dillon St

2639 South Dillon Street · No Longer Available
Location

2639 South Dillon Street, Aurora, CO 80014
Heather Gardens

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom house which boasts 1,765 square feet.
Nicely updated home in the highly sought after Woodrim neighborhood, which is close to all your favorite amenities! Great open layout & large kitchen with stainless appliances & granite counter tops. New carpet, paint & newer laminate flooring. Plenty of room for everyone with lots of storage & closet space. Nice blinds throughout the property. Very large backyard with deck, fencing & mature trees. Located next to Crestridge Park and Wheel Park. Cherry Creek Stare Park and Reservoir is not too far away. A variety of food options are in your vicinity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2639 S Dillon St have any available units?
2639 S Dillon St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 2639 S Dillon St have?
Some of 2639 S Dillon St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2639 S Dillon St currently offering any rent specials?
2639 S Dillon St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2639 S Dillon St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2639 S Dillon St is pet friendly.
Does 2639 S Dillon St offer parking?
Yes, 2639 S Dillon St offers parking.
Does 2639 S Dillon St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2639 S Dillon St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2639 S Dillon St have a pool?
No, 2639 S Dillon St does not have a pool.
Does 2639 S Dillon St have accessible units?
No, 2639 S Dillon St does not have accessible units.
Does 2639 S Dillon St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2639 S Dillon St has units with dishwashers.
