Aurora, CO
2537 Kingston Street
Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:08 PM

2537 Kingston Street

Location

2537 Kingston Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Northwest Aurora

Amenities

in unit laundry
in unit laundry
accepts section 8
Beautiful 2 Bed, 1 Bath SECTION 8 accepted Unit within a 4 plex Building. Walking distance to Stapleton towncenter, grocery, bus stops and schools. Move-in ready! Call or email Brian for a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2537 Kingston Street have any available units?
2537 Kingston Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 2537 Kingston Street currently offering any rent specials?
2537 Kingston Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2537 Kingston Street pet-friendly?
No, 2537 Kingston Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 2537 Kingston Street offer parking?
No, 2537 Kingston Street does not offer parking.
Does 2537 Kingston Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2537 Kingston Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2537 Kingston Street have a pool?
No, 2537 Kingston Street does not have a pool.
Does 2537 Kingston Street have accessible units?
No, 2537 Kingston Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2537 Kingston Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2537 Kingston Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2537 Kingston Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2537 Kingston Street does not have units with air conditioning.
