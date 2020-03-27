24923 East Hoover Place

Amenities

This stunning 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Wheatlands will welcome you with 2,089 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with stainless-steel appliances such as a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, a pantry, and granite countertops. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace, an unfinished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the deck, porch, fenced yard, or enjoy spending time with your loved ones at the community pool or clubhouse. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails. Also nearby are Buffalo Wild Wings, Southlands AMC, Southlands Mall and many other shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to E-470.



Nearby schools include Pine Ridge Elementary School, Fox Ridge Middle School, and Cherokee Trail High School.



1 pet under 20 pounds is welcome upon owner approval and a $300 pet fee. Sorry, no aggressive breeds.



Rent includes trash, recycling, and snow removal. Please note, renters insurance is required.



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



