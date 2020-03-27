All apartments in Aurora
Last updated May 30 2019 at 9:05 PM

24923 East Hoover Place

24923 East Hoover Place · No Longer Available
Location

24923 East Hoover Place, Aurora, CO 80016

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
** TWO YEAR LEASE ONLY **

This stunning 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Wheatlands will welcome you with 2,089 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with stainless-steel appliances such as a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, a pantry, and granite countertops. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace, an unfinished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the deck, porch, fenced yard, or enjoy spending time with your loved ones at the community pool or clubhouse. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails. Also nearby are Buffalo Wild Wings, Southlands AMC, Southlands Mall and many other shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to E-470.

Nearby schools include Pine Ridge Elementary School, Fox Ridge Middle School, and Cherokee Trail High School.

1 pet under 20 pounds is welcome upon owner approval and a $300 pet fee. Sorry, no aggressive breeds.

Rent includes trash, recycling, and snow removal. Please note, renters insurance is required.

** TWO YEAR LEASE ONLY **

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24923 East Hoover Place have any available units?
24923 East Hoover Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 24923 East Hoover Place have?
Some of 24923 East Hoover Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24923 East Hoover Place currently offering any rent specials?
24923 East Hoover Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24923 East Hoover Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 24923 East Hoover Place is pet friendly.
Does 24923 East Hoover Place offer parking?
Yes, 24923 East Hoover Place offers parking.
Does 24923 East Hoover Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24923 East Hoover Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24923 East Hoover Place have a pool?
Yes, 24923 East Hoover Place has a pool.
Does 24923 East Hoover Place have accessible units?
No, 24923 East Hoover Place does not have accessible units.
Does 24923 East Hoover Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24923 East Hoover Place has units with dishwashers.
