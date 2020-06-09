24650 E Wyoming Cir

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Picturesque & Exceptionally quiet interior location, just right for total enjoyment. Professional Landscaping, fenced, and large Patio ready for entertaining. Charming curb appeal with attention to architectural detail (Very crisp & clean), including the Concrete Tile Roof. Splendid kitchen (Slab Granite, under mount sink, upgraded hardware, pantry) - adjoins the main floor living/dining/great room with ample space for fun gatherings with friends, neighbors, and family. 2 car attached garage with storage nook. Quick access to Schools, Parks, Shopping, & Transportation. Great fun to be had in the backyard. Vaulted Ceilings throughout, Art Niches, Triple Sided Gas Log Fireplace, Central Air, Ceiling Fans, Master Bedroom with walk-in closet. Covered Front Porch.