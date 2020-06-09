All apartments in Aurora
24650 East Wyoming Circle · No Longer Available
Location

24650 East Wyoming Circle, Aurora, CO 80018
Murphy Creek

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Picturesque & Exceptionally quiet interior location, just right for total enjoyment. Professional Landscaping, fenced, and large Patio ready for entertaining. Charming curb appeal with attention to architectural detail (Very crisp & clean), including the Concrete Tile Roof. Splendid kitchen (Slab Granite, under mount sink, upgraded hardware, pantry) - adjoins the main floor living/dining/great room with ample space for fun gatherings with friends, neighbors, and family. 2 car attached garage with storage nook. Quick access to Schools, Parks, Shopping, & Transportation. Great fun to be had in the backyard. Vaulted Ceilings throughout, Art Niches, Triple Sided Gas Log Fireplace, Central Air, Ceiling Fans, Master Bedroom with walk-in closet. Covered Front Porch.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24650 E Wyoming Cir have any available units?
24650 E Wyoming Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 24650 E Wyoming Cir have?
Some of 24650 E Wyoming Cir's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24650 E Wyoming Cir currently offering any rent specials?
24650 E Wyoming Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24650 E Wyoming Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 24650 E Wyoming Cir is pet friendly.
Does 24650 E Wyoming Cir offer parking?
Yes, 24650 E Wyoming Cir offers parking.
Does 24650 E Wyoming Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24650 E Wyoming Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24650 E Wyoming Cir have a pool?
No, 24650 E Wyoming Cir does not have a pool.
Does 24650 E Wyoming Cir have accessible units?
No, 24650 E Wyoming Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 24650 E Wyoming Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24650 E Wyoming Cir has units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
