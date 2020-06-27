Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

2380 S Gibraltar Way Available 08/12/19 Wonderfully updated and maintained 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom home in Aurora - Soaring vaulted ceilings and custom hardwood floors highlight the main level. Beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gas range, and tile backsplash open to an expansive lower level family room with continuous oak hardwood floors. Step onto a wood deck from the lower level through a sliding glass door into an easy to maintain fenced backyard. The upper level features a master suite with 3/4 remodeled bath & walk-in closet, two large guest bedrooms, and a full tiled guest bath. Bonus finished basement to use as home office, rec room, or 4th bedroom.



For more information or to schedule a property showing you may:



1. TEXT: Your name along with the Address you are interested in (2380 S Gibraltar) to 877-428-2568



2. VISIT: http://www.propertiespluscolorado.com to apply for the property or for more information.



3. CALL: Properties Plus, LLC directly at 303-327-6583.



No Pets Allowed



