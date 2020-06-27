All apartments in Aurora
Last updated August 2 2019 at 10:23 AM

2380 S Gibraltar Way

2380 S Gibraltar Way · No Longer Available
Location

2380 S Gibraltar Way, Aurora, CO 80013
Sterling Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
2380 S Gibraltar Way Available 08/12/19 Wonderfully updated and maintained 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom home in Aurora - Soaring vaulted ceilings and custom hardwood floors highlight the main level. Beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gas range, and tile backsplash open to an expansive lower level family room with continuous oak hardwood floors. Step onto a wood deck from the lower level through a sliding glass door into an easy to maintain fenced backyard. The upper level features a master suite with 3/4 remodeled bath & walk-in closet, two large guest bedrooms, and a full tiled guest bath. Bonus finished basement to use as home office, rec room, or 4th bedroom.

For more information or to schedule a property showing you may:

1. TEXT: Your name along with the Address you are interested in (2380 S Gibraltar) to 877-428-2568

2. VISIT: http://www.propertiespluscolorado.com to apply for the property or for more information.

3. CALL: Properties Plus, LLC directly at 303-327-6583.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5047703)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2380 S Gibraltar Way have any available units?
2380 S Gibraltar Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 2380 S Gibraltar Way have?
Some of 2380 S Gibraltar Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2380 S Gibraltar Way currently offering any rent specials?
2380 S Gibraltar Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2380 S Gibraltar Way pet-friendly?
No, 2380 S Gibraltar Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 2380 S Gibraltar Way offer parking?
No, 2380 S Gibraltar Way does not offer parking.
Does 2380 S Gibraltar Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2380 S Gibraltar Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2380 S Gibraltar Way have a pool?
No, 2380 S Gibraltar Way does not have a pool.
Does 2380 S Gibraltar Way have accessible units?
No, 2380 S Gibraltar Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2380 S Gibraltar Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2380 S Gibraltar Way has units with dishwashers.
