2372 Oakland Street
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

2372 Oakland Street

2372 Oakland Street · No Longer Available
Location

2372 Oakland Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Northwest Aurora

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4 Bed 2 Bath Close To UC Medical Center - Stars & Stripes Welcomes You To This Great 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Tri-level Home. Great Neighborhood! Main Level Features Living Room And Kitchen. Upper-Level Features Bedrooms And Bath. Large Fenced Backyard With Covered Patio And Two Car Garage. Close To The University of Colorado Medical Center, VA And Children's Hospital. Short Drive to Buckley Air Force Base. Don't Miss Out!

Application Requirements:
640 or better credit score
No Eviction History
No Criminal History within the past five years
Income equal to or greater than three times the monthly rent
$50.00 Per adult Application Fee
$150.00 Lease Administration Fee this represents the approximate cost to write the lease, set up the lease in our software, and collect and account for the Tenants Security Deposit.
If Pets are accepted a $250.00 non-refundable pet fee and $35 per month pet rent; At the owner's discretion
Approved Tenants must Sign the Lease and Pay the Security Deposit within 3 Days of Approval

This Home Is Professionally Marketed And Managed By Jonathan Oliver, Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company.

(RLNE5411627)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2372 Oakland Street have any available units?
2372 Oakland Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 2372 Oakland Street currently offering any rent specials?
2372 Oakland Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2372 Oakland Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2372 Oakland Street is pet friendly.
Does 2372 Oakland Street offer parking?
Yes, 2372 Oakland Street offers parking.
Does 2372 Oakland Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2372 Oakland Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2372 Oakland Street have a pool?
No, 2372 Oakland Street does not have a pool.
Does 2372 Oakland Street have accessible units?
No, 2372 Oakland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2372 Oakland Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2372 Oakland Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2372 Oakland Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2372 Oakland Street does not have units with air conditioning.
