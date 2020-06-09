2372 Oakland Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4 Bed 2 Bath Close To UC Medical Center - Stars & Stripes Welcomes You To This Great 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Tri-level Home. Great Neighborhood! Main Level Features Living Room And Kitchen. Upper-Level Features Bedrooms And Bath. Large Fenced Backyard With Covered Patio And Two Car Garage. Close To The University of Colorado Medical Center, VA And Children's Hospital. Short Drive to Buckley Air Force Base. Don't Miss Out!



Application Requirements:

640 or better credit score

No Eviction History

No Criminal History within the past five years

Income equal to or greater than three times the monthly rent

$50.00 Per adult Application Fee

$150.00 Lease Administration Fee this represents the approximate cost to write the lease, set up the lease in our software, and collect and account for the Tenants Security Deposit.

If Pets are accepted a $250.00 non-refundable pet fee and $35 per month pet rent; At the owner's discretion

Approved Tenants must Sign the Lease and Pay the Security Deposit within 3 Days of Approval



This Home Is Professionally Marketed And Managed By Jonathan Oliver, Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company.



(RLNE5411627)