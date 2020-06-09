2372 Oakland Street

Amenities
4 Bed 2 Bath Close To UC Medical Center - Stars & Stripes Welcomes You To This Great 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Tri-level Home. Great Neighborhood! Main Level Features Living Room And Kitchen. Upper-Level Features Bedrooms And Bath. Large Fenced Backyard With Covered Patio And Two Car Garage. Close To The University of Colorado Medical Center, VA And Children's Hospital. Short Drive to Buckley Air Force Base. Don't Miss Out!
Application Requirements:
640 or better credit score
No Eviction History
No Criminal History within the past five years
Income equal to or greater than three times the monthly rent
$50.00 Per adult Application Fee
$150.00 Lease Administration Fee this represents the approximate cost to write the lease, set up the lease in our software, and collect and account for the Tenants Security Deposit.
If Pets are accepted a $250.00 non-refundable pet fee and $35 per month pet rent; At the owner's discretion
Approved Tenants must Sign the Lease and Pay the Security Deposit within 3 Days of Approval
This Home Is Professionally Marketed And Managed By Jonathan Oliver, Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company.
(RLNE5411627)